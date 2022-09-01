now you have 35 years to pay the Casa Verde e Amarela

Law No. 14,438 also authorizes FGTS deposits to be used as collateral for the Casa Verde and Amarelo financing installments.

Estimated reading time: two minutes

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

According to Law No. 14,438/2022, the maximum term for financing housing through the Casa Verde e Amarela Program has changed. Now, according to the law enacted by the Presidency of the Republic, the term will go from 30 to 35 years. The measure takes effect this September.

You are now 35 years old to pay Casa Verde e Amarela

According to the National Housing Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR), Alfredo dos Santos, the adequacy of the financing payment term equals the conditions of the Casa Verde e Amarela Program to market operations. In short, they already had a term of 35 years.

“This means that people will be able to buy the property with a portion more suited to their budget or, even, acquire a property with a slightly higher value, since the extension of the term increases the ability of families to purchase”, said the secretary. “The decision on the deadline is always the customer, according to their ability to pay”explains Santos.

Law No. 14,438 also authorizes FGTS deposits that can be used as collateral in the financing installments. The measures integrate adjustments in the modality of financed purchase of housing through the Casa Verde e Amarela Program. In addition, in July, the family income ranges and subsidies were updated.

With the approval of the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (CCFGTS), the family income limit for Group 2 increased from R$ 4 thousand to R$ 4,4 thousand and, for Group 3, from R$ 7 thousand to R$ 8 thousand. In March of this year, there was an adjustment for Group 1 from R$ 2 thousand to R$ 2.4 thousand.

How to increase the card limit with the C6 Bank credit CD?

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com