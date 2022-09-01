Old man from Rio reveals to Juma what she will give birth

Juma will receive a premonition from the Velho do Rio in Pantanal.

O old man from the river (Osmar Prado) is one of the most enigmatic characters in wetland. The supernatural being appears for anyone who wants to, either in the form of an anaconda or in the human form in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

The people with whom the character of Osmar Prado more talk are Juma (Alanis Guillen) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) in the soap opera of nine Globe. In one of the apparitions to your ward, the mystical being will tell you how he will give birth and if he will give birth to a boy or girl.

KNOW MORE! Pantanal – Tadeu gives a show of lack of notion with unbearable ‘cockfight’ and is detonated

A birth as it should be Juma already happened at the beginning of wetlandWhen Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes) gave birth to the jaguar girl and moved viewers. The birth was natural and she was being closely followed by the enchanted one, who appeared next to the vessel in the form of an anaconda.

In scenes scheduled to air on 09/05, according to the summary published on the official website of wetland on Gshow, the old man from the river will tell Juma that she is expecting a girl.

Gabriel Sater, the Trindade of Pantanal, spoke what he thinks of Marcos Palmeira: “It is difficult to choose words” Pantanal – Upon discovering that Zefa is pregnant, Tadeu makes a last-minute decision about marriage Pantanal – Velho do Rio shocks Jove and Juma when he appears in Zé Leôncio’s room; see photos

Therefore, it will be a new “Jaguar” who will face in wetland and not one “ounce”as you joked Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) at the time she shared the tapera with the root pantaneira. Furthermore, he will tell the girl that the birth will take place in the water, just as she did Maria Marruá.

THURSDAY (01) CHAPTER OF THE PANTANAL NOVEL

Tenório tells Zuleica that he intends to make peace with Maria Bruaca so he doesn’t have to share his assets with his ex-wife. Maria Bruaca does not accept her ex-husband’s proposal. Tenório and Zuleica argue.

Zuleica decides to sign the power of attorney, empowering Tenório to sell his apartment. José Leôncio tries to convince José Lucas not to pursue a political career. Zaquieu asks to accompany the entourage with the pedestrians.