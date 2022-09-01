Only until Friday! Alienware gaming monitor is R$ 199 off on Amazon

Amazon is promoting an Alienware-branded gaming monitor with a 6% off price. In the offer, the peripheral can be purchased with a discount of R$ 199 (offer link).

The promotional price continues until next Friday (2) or while stocks last. The offer is part of “Gamer Week”, which brings games, consoles and accessories at a discount.

The monitor on offer is 24.5 inches, with native Full HD 1080p resolution, and features new IPS technology – which delivers sharper images and intense colors at all screen angles.

Alienware promises true-to-life colors, with up to 99% sRGB coverage. In addition, it has a non-stop refresh rate of up to 240 Hz and a response time of 1 ms, making it ideal for high-speed gaming.

The product supports AMD FreeSyn Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC technologies, which allows you to synchronize the graphics card and monitor so that the gamer has access to clear images without slowing down the gameplay.

In this model, the company returned to use the “Legend” design, with an industrial and minimalist look. The stand has height adjustment, and the tapered legs allow you to turn the keyboard to any side angle, to increase the comfort of players.

In Amazon’s offer, the price of the product dropped from R$3,298 to R$3,099, and can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$309.90 without interest.

As this is a promotional action, this price can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or reserved for this offer.

