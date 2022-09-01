Pantanal: Old man from Rio thwarts Tenório’s plans and resurrects character after attack: “Num vai morrê”

the end of tenorio (Murilo Benício) is getting closer in “Pantanal”. The bastard will be killed after a duel with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), but promises to cause before leaving. The villain will strike a deal with Solano (Rafa Sieg) to get revenge on Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira), in addition to placing José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and their children at risk.

The bad character is disappointed in the neighbor, who sheltered bruaca on his farm and hired Alcides. O old man from the river (Osmar Prado), however, will discover the evil plan of tenoriosecond André Romano. The first “victim” of Solano it will be Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos), who will take the horse for a ride after chatting and arguing with Zé Leoncio.

Unprepared, the good guy will come into the crosshairs of the hitman, who has landed a long-range shot. shot in the chest, Jose Lucas will run a serious risk of life, but will be rescued by the mystical being. about to die, the old man from the river will help grandson: “You are not going to die, José Lucas… You are not going to die, because your time has not come. Hang in there… You are a Leoncio!”will say.

“A Leoncio! You will not surrender without a fight”, will complete the man who transforms himself into an anaconda, removing the bullet from his grandson’s chest. Absolute audience success in TV Globothe production of Bruno Luperi will be on the air until the 7th of October, giving way to “Crossing”. The work, written by Benedito Ruy Barbosawas first shown in 1990.