Pantanal: Tadeu goes back, “reverses” José Leôncio and imposes condition to marry Zefa: “Keep following the example…”

In scenes that aired recently on “Pantanal”, Zefa (Paula Barbosa) gave in to the onslaught of Thaddeus (José Loreto) and the two had sex for the first time. Before going to bed, the pawn took the opportunity to make it clear that he did not intend to marry the girl. However, that could change.

In the next chapters of the novel, the couple will enter into a major crisis and will begin to carry out several arguments. Therefore, Zefa surprises, decides to leave the farm José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) and goes back to work for tenorio (Murilo Benicio). After a while, she will return, but she will continue to be unhappy about not being able to get married.

Phylum (Dira Paes) will press José Leoncio so that he convinces his son to marry. “Wasn’t he the one who said he wasn’t getting married or tied up?”will question the farmer. “Because he keeps following his father’s example!”will argue Tadeu’s mother. “I was late for you, I came to put the curpa on my back”, will hit Joe.

“I’m not asking you for anything… But you know that for him it’s God in heaven and you on earth!”, will explain the woman. The farmer will decide to insist that Tadeu get married. The pawn will finally accept. However, he will promise to do so only if José Leoncio also formalize its union with the Phylum.