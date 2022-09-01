Paraná Pesquisas: stability in the difference between Lula and Bolsonaro

A new survey by the Instituto Paran Pesquisas, released this Wednesday (31/8), points to stability in the difference between Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the poll, Lula has 41.3% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro 37.1%.
In third place, Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 7.7% of voting intentions. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) has 2.4%. Pablo Maral (Pros) appears with 0.6% and Vera (PSTU), 0.3%.
Felipe d’Avila (Novo) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) scored 0.2%. J Eymael (DC), Soraya Thronicke (Unio) and Leonardo Pricles (UP), 0.1%. Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score in the survey.
White and null votes reach 5.9%; undecided, 4%.
The survey was carried out between the 26th and 30th of August with 2,020 respondents aged 16 and over. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.2 percentage points.
The research was registered with the TSE under the number BR-03492/2022.
*Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Jociane Morais