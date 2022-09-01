Paraná Pesquisas: stability in the difference between Lula and Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro has 37.1% of voting intentions, but Lula leads with 41.3% (photo: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR/AFP) A new survey by the Instituto Paran Pesquisas, released this Wednesday (31/8), points to stability in the difference between Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the poll, Lula has 41.3% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro 37.1%.

In the last two surveys, Lula had 41.7% and 41.1%. J Bolsonaro, 37% and 35.6%, oscillating within the margin of error, which is 2.2 percentage points, more or less.

In third place, Ciro Gomes (PDT) appears with 7.7% of voting intentions. Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) has 2.4%. Pablo Maral (Pros) appears with 0.6% and Vera (PSTU), 0.3%.

Felipe d’Avila (Novo) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) scored 0.2%. J Eymael (DC), Soraya Thronicke (Unio) and Leonardo Pricles (UP), 0.1%. Roberto Jefferson (PTB) did not score in the survey.

White and null votes reach 5.9%; undecided, 4%.

Stimulated poll of voting intentions in the 1st round

Lula (PT): 41.3%

Jair Bolsonaro (PL): 37.1%

Ciro Gomes (PTB): 7.7%

Simone Tebet (MDB): 2.4%

Pablo Maral (Pros): 0.6%

Vera (PSTU): 0.3%

Felipe D’Avila (New): 0.2%

Sofia Manzano (PCB): 0.2%

Eymael (DC): 0.1%

Lo Pricles (UP): 0.1%

Soraya Thronicke (Unio): 0.1%

Roberto Jefferson (PTB): 0%

The survey was carried out between the 26th and 30th of August with 2,020 respondents aged 16 and over. The confidence level is 95% and the estimated margin of error is 2.2 percentage points.

The research was registered with the TSE under the number BR-03492/2022.