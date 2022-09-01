Paula Fernandes’ mother recalls the singer’s car accident and criticizes ‘impunity’

From the car accident suffered by Paula Fernandes last weekend, only memories remain. The singer is physically recovered, but she and her family are still experiencing the scares. Dulce de Souza, the artist’s mother, who was not even present on the day, also feels all the pain just imagining the worst that could have happened.

“Even though I wasn’t present, the accident scenes are present in my thoughts. I thank God that you are using the seat belt and the resistance of the car for allowing you, Paula and Rony, to be well”, wrote Dulce, on Instagram. .

The artist’s mother shared an excerpt from a presentation by Paula Fernandes. And she reflected on how the accident could have taken away the opportunity for everyone to enjoy a beautiful concert-like moment.

“After passing the scare where an individual with no sense of responsibility in traffic, at high speed almost interrupts the joy of being able to experience moments like this in the video, even worse will go unpunished before men, but not in the eyes of God. Because unfortunately we live in the country of impunity”.

The accident

Last Saturday, the 27th, Paula Fernandes was returning from a show when a driver hit the back of her car. The singer, who was driving, saw her vehicle overturn several times on the Castello Branco highway.

“I’m still not quite sure how I am. I just know that I’m alive and I know that yesterday I was reborn. This shocking image represents the hardest day of my life, when I thought it would be the end of us. Ron and I were returning from the countryside. to São Paulo, on Castelo Branco highway. I was driving, when a runaway car hit us from behind. I lost control of the steering with the force of the crash, our car flipped a few times and dragged on the asphalt until it stopped. A lot went through the my head in those seconds of horror, and when it finally stopped, I just wanted to know how Ron was doing and he was okay.”

The artist, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday, the 29th, spent the night awake, seeing the images of the accident passing through her head. And she took advantage of the post to thank God and the seat belt, which protected them.

“I’m still in shock, the scene repeats like a movie, I feel tachycardia and fear when I remember it. It was very difficult to sleep tonight. But the most important thing of all at this moment is that we are reborn. We are grateful that we survived this accident. What saved us? God, the car that ended up on the outside, but protected us like a safe, avoiding the worst, and the seat belt, which can save many people’s lives as it saved ours”.

The miner said she suffered minor injuries to her arm, while her boyfriend suffered some scratches.

“Today is my birthday and God gave me the opportunity to stay alive! It’s a fresh start. And on this day of so many mixed feelings and emotions, I just want to thank you. Thank you, God, for giving us this chance to stay one more time here on Earth. We don’t know what could have happened. I know that my time will come and I could experience it very clearly yesterday. But, faced with the present of being alive and being able to write this message, I want to start over, reflect more on all this and follow”.