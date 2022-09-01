payment from those who WORKED in 2021 RELEASED TODAY, 01/09? See NEW PIS PAYMENT; PIS CALENDAR and latest news on PIS BASE YEAR 2021

With great expectation, thousands of workers from all over the national territory wait for the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

The benefit should be paid in 2022, in theory. However, the covid-19 pandemic delayed the payment.

Therefore, whoever received the PIS 2022 was the employee who served in the year 2020.

With that, the collaborators wait for a new payment of PIS.

In this article, see all the information of the PIS and:

PIS Calendar;

PIS table;

PIS 2021;

PIS base year 2021;

PIS Calendar 2022;

PIS 2022

PIS 2023

PIS PAYMENT IN DELAY



the deposit of PIS (Social Integration Program) is delayed because of covid-19, as clarified above.

Therefore, the PIS of who worked in 2021 – PIS base year 2021 – has been postponed and has no scheduled date.

2021 BASE YEAR PIS WILL BE PAID WHEN?

In the second half of 2022, Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund) is expected to hold a meeting with the federal government.

The objective is to define when the payment of the PIS base year 2021.

If not paid at the end of this year, the PIS base year 2021 can be paid only in 2023.

HIGHER AMOUNT PIS 2023

If it is confirmed that the deposit of the PIS base year 2021 will be made in 2023, which is very likely, the payment will have a higher value.

This is because the payment of PIS is related to the value of the minimum wage.

The forecast is that the value of the minimum wage will be around R$ 1,298 in 2023.

POSSIBLE 2023 SIP TABLE

The federal government sent an LDO (Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentárias) that provides for a minimum wage of R$1,294 for 2023. An increase of R$82 compared to this year.

Following this minimum wage forecast, see the PIS 2023 table

1 month worked – R$ 107.83;

2 months worked – R$ 215.66;

3 months worked – R$ 323.49;

4 months worked – R$ 431.32;

5 months worked – R$ 539.15;

6 months worked – R$ 646.98;

7 months worked – R$ 754.81;

8 months worked – R$ 862.64;

9 months worked – R$ 970.47;

10 months worked – R$ 1,078.30;

11 months worked – R$ 1,186.13;

12 months worked – BRL 1,294.

WHO HAS THE RIGHT TO PIS?

Workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages; They performed any paid activity for at least 30 days a year; Have updated data in the registry; They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

2022 PIS PAYMENT

The good news is that around 500,000 employees were not paid in 2022, even though they were entitled.

As is known, the PIS 2022 had payment between the months of February and March, with installments of up to R$ 1,212.

It is worth emphasizing that the PIS 2022 was intended for professionals who worked in the year 2020.

HOW TO RECEIVE THE PAYMENT OF PIS 2022?

the payment of PIS was destined Thethe workers of private companies and can be withdrawn through Federal Savings Bank.

O PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account opened automatically by the CASHIER. The consultation can be made through the Caixa TEM app.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal:

at ATMs;





at the Lotéricas and CAIXA Aqui Correspondents – using the Social Card and password;





at a CAIXA branch, presenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

2022 SIP TABLE

THE PIS table defines the PIS value 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;





2 months worked – R$ 202;





3 months worked – R$ 303;





4 months worked – R$ 404;





5 months worked – R$ 505;





6 months worked – R$ 606;





7 months worked – R$ 707;





8 months worked – R$ 808;





9 months worked – R$ 909;





10 months worked – R$ 1,010;





11 months worked – R$ 1,111;





12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

In general, the maximum value of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

2022 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS calendar emphasizes that the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.