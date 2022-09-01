Pediatricians in Brazil and the US warn against vegan diet for up to two years

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Baby on mother's lap eating a lettuce leaf

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Lack of vitamins and minerals in the first years of life can have repercussions throughout life, according to research

The case of American Sheila O’Leary, sentenced to life in prison in the United States accused of murdering her own son for malnutrition and dehydration after submitting him to a diet with only fruits, raw vegetables and breast milk, raised doubts among parents.

Is it possible to feed babies and children exclusively on a vegan diet?

Among medical societies – such as the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) – the recommendation is to avoid a diet without any source of animal origin until the age of two.

But experts admit that, yes, you can even exclude meat, eggs, dairy and other animal products from your little ones’ meals — but great care must be taken to ensure they get adequate nutrients, vitamins and minerals.

