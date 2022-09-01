Pedro and Dorival take ’11’ in Flamengo show; see reviews

Flamengo put a foot and a half in another Libertadores final. This Wednesday (31), in Argentina, Rubro-Negro ran over Vélez Sarsfield and made it 4-0 in the first game of the semifinal. Pedro, with three goals, was the name of the rout. Everton Ribeiro also left his own, and Gabigol shone with two assists, but he again missed many goals. The teams will face each other again next Wednesday (7), at Maracanã, where Fla can lose by up to three goals to reach the decision.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists Renato Maurício Prado and André Rocha praised the “football class” of Dorival Júnior’s men away from home. Like Pedro, who enchanted with the “triplet” and isolated himself in the top scorer of Libertadores, the red-black coach went beyond perfection and received “note 11”.

“Congratulations, Dorival, you’ve managed to make Jorge Jesus’ widows not miss you”, praised RMP. Rocha already filled Pedro’s ball. “He is impressive, he just needed confidence and minutes on the field. He is today the big difference from Flamengo, he is by far the best striker in Brazilian football”, he said.

Check Flamengo’s notes

saints

RMP: the balls that went, he caught, and demonstrated a fundamental security for a team that wants to be champions – grade 10.

Rock: grade 10.

wheeled

RMP: played a barbarity, even gave a pen – grade 9.5.

Rocha: ‘Rodilindo’ gave a pen and was still important as an escape valve on the right, it was the ‘avión’ – grade 10.

David Luiz

RMP: played a lot, but still owes him a goal, just for that – grade 9.5.

Rocha: one of the best in the field, he was absolute, he put everyone in his pocket, he won them all – grade 10.

Leo Pereira

RMP: grade 10.

Rocha: left, he also put all the forwards in his pocket, even gave the pass for the first goal – grade 10.

Filipe Luís

RMP: missed a goal without a right-leg goalkeeper, otherwise it was spectacular – grade 9.5.

Rocha: he hit his ankle in this move, was taken by surprise by Pedro’s pass, other than that perfect performance – note 9.

Thiago Maia

RMP: there were two moves in which I would take half a point from each one, other than that, he played a game – note 9.

Rocha: very well too, he made a mistake in Vélez’s only submission in the first half, but he played a lot – note 9.

Vidal

RMP: went in very well – note 9.

Rocha: he distributed, passed, took care of the environment after he entered, a luxury performance – note 9.

João Gomes

RMP: João Gomes, you are exceptional – grade 10.

Rocha: with today’s performance, in a Libertadores semifinal, Real Madrid will come and pay the fine, he has an absurd potential, there’s plenty left – grade 10.

Everton Ribeiro

RMP: played well again, scored the first goal and participated in almost all the team’s plays – note 9.

Rocha: the beginning was not good, because he needs to find his space in the game, but when he found it, he broke up – note 9.

arrascaeta

RMP: played a lot, only missed a goal or assist – note 9.

Rocha: made small pass errors, but left the easy mark, found space on the right side, participated in goals, great performance – grade 9.5.

gabigol

RMP: lost three goals, but played a lot, gave two assists – note 9.

Rocha: he played well, but he cannot miss the goals he is losing, there will come a time when it won’t be this tour, he has to show up, today he played well but he didn’t score – grade 8.5.

Pedro

RMP: what a performance by Pedro, my God in heaven – grade 100.

Rocha: he is impressive, he just needed confidence and minutes on the field, today is the big difference from Flamengo, he destroyed with the game and with the defense of the guys, to the point of starting to be beaten in the end because he was humiliating, he is the best Brazilian football striker note 11.

Dorival Junior

RMP: congratulations, Dorival, you are managing to make Jesus’ widows not miss you – grade 10.

Rock: note 11.

