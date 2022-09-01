Pedro equals Zico and Gabigol with 11 goals in an edition of Libertadores

Flamengo thrashed Vélez Sarsfield-ARG 4-0, this Wednesday (31), in Buenos Aires, and practically sealed their classification for the 2022 Libertadores final. contested bad lawn, the Rubro-Negro strolled in the field. And with the inspired Pedro, who scored three goals, Fla reached 14 games without defeat as a visitor in Libertadores.

The striker has now reached 11 goals and isolated even more in the Libertadores top scorer, now having four more than Rafael Navarro and Rony, from Palmeiras, who have scored seven goals each so far. With today’s goals, Pedro managed to equal the mark of Zico and Gabigol, the record holders of goals for Flamengo in a single edition of the continental competition. Zico was the top scorer in 1981 and Gabigol in 2021.

In Libertadores history, Pedro became the seventh Brazilian to surpass the home of ten goals in Libertadores. In this 21st century, only Pedro and Gabigol have achieved this feat. With the possibility of playing two more games, Pedro can still improve his mark. Until today, the Brazilian record holder for goals in a single edition is Luizão, with 15 goals for Corinthians, in 2000.

Brazilians with more than 10 goals in a single edition of Libertadores (1960-2022):

15 goals – Luizão (Corinthians) 2000

13 goals – Palhinha (Cruzeiro) 1976

12 goals – Jardel (Grêmio) 1995

11 goals – Tupãzinho (Palmeiras) 1968

11 goals – Zico (Flamengo) 1981

11 goals – Gabigol (Flamengo) 2021

[11] goals – Pedro (Flamengo) 2022

With the victory this Wednesday, Flamengo reached 14 games without defeat as a visitor in the Libertadores – the last one was for Independiente del Valle-EQU, in 2020. Not to mention the 2021 final, when they lost to Palmeiras, on a neutral ground . In the last games, Flamengo accumulated seven consecutive victories in the 2022 Libertadores, where they remain undefeated, now with 11 games without defeat.

In playoffs, Flamengo won its six matches between the round of 16 and the semifinals in 2021, with Renato Gaúcho. Now, he walks to equal the mark with Dorival Júnior.

