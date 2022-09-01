Pension reform has already saved BRL 156 billion in 3 years

The Pension Reform, approved at the end of 2019, had a greater impact on public accounts than initially projected. check out

In almost three years, the Pension Reform, approved at the end of 2019, achieved a greater impact on public accounts than initially projected by the government.

According to an unprecedented estimate obtained by Folha de S. Paulo, the Pension Reform provided savings that should reach R$ 156.1 billion between 2020 and 2022. Thus, the value is 78.8% above the expected for the same period when the text was approved by the National Congress, R$ 87.3 billion, in updated values.

Pension reform in public accounts

Therefore, the calculation was carried out by legislative consultant Leonardo Rolim, an expert on the subject, who worked directly in the elaboration and implementation of the reform as secretary of Social Security and president of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) in the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

According to Rolim, the evidence gathered so far indicates that the Social Security accounts will not be an urgent concern in the next governments. However, it depends on possible demographic changes in the country.

Thus, the sharp deceleration in the growth of social security expenses has drawn the attention of economists, who cite the Social Security Reform as a positive factor for the accounts.

However, for entities that provide assistance to policyholders, the greater savings with the reform have a contradiction, such as the very tough rules. As the calculation of the pension for death, failing to pay the full amount precisely when the country had an increase in the number of deaths due to the Covid-19.

Improvement in the INSS deficit

In addition, since the first months of implementation of the reform, economists already perceived a greater impact of the measure, however, without much data to document it.

One of the first indications was pointed out by the National Treasury, which found a small improvement in the projections for the INSS deficit. Thus, the embezzlement, which before the reform would reach 11.64% of GDP in 2060, would reach 8.67% on the same horizon, with last year’s forecast. However, in 2022, the forecast was revised to 7% of GDP.

However, the Ministry of Labor and Welfare never released new official estimates of the results achieved with the Welfare Reform.

