‘Perfect health’, says Bolsonaro’s doctor about spots on the president’s skin

Jair Bolsonaro during a debate at the Band (Photo: REUTERS/Carla Carniel)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) drew attention on the Saturday of Jornal Nacional and in the first debate between presidential candidates because of several red spots on the skin of the face.

Surgeon Antônio Luiz Macedo, from Hospital Vila Nova Star, in São Paulo, closely monitors the health of the representative, and stated that the cause of the marks is lack of protection.

According to him, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, it is common for people with fair and sensitive skin and who are exposed to the sun to have red spots on their skin.

“It is the result of what we call vasodilation, when the blood vessels on the surface of the skin widen due, in this case, to the strong heat to which the person is subjected. This is the case with the president, who, as required by the responsibilities of his position, usually participates in open-air engagements, when visiting cities and monitoring the progress of works and projects,” he explained.

In addition, the doctor said that the stains “do not indicate anything serious” and that the president “is in perfect health”.

“If he starts to take better care of his skin, using sunscreen and moisturizers regularly, the stains will disappear”, he guaranteed.

The newspaper O Globo also recalled that in 2019 Bolsonaro removed lesions on his face and ear to investigate the possibility of skin cancer.

After a few days, the Chief Executive announced that the suspicion of cancer had been ruled out.

What is the 2022 Election date?

The first round of elections will be held in October 2nd, a Sunday. The second round – if necessary – will be played on October 30, also a Sunday.

Keep reading

See the order of choice in the electronic ballot box in Election 2022