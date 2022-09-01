Petrobras announces further reduction in the price of gasoline | Economy

Petrobras announced this Thursday (1st) that it will reduce the price of gasoline sold to distributors by 7.08%. As of Friday (2), the price of a liter will go from R$3.53 to R$3.28 per liter, a reduction of R$0.25 per liter.

The prices of other fuels were not changed.

The last change in the price of gasoline had been on August 16th. The price of a liter of diesel sold to refineries has remained at R$5.19 since August 12.

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate. exchange”, says the state-owned company in a note.

Research by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) shows that the prices of gasoline, diesel and ethanol returned to retreat at gas stations in the last week.

According to the ANP survey, the average price of a liter of gasoline dropped from R$5.4 to R$5.25, a decrease of 2.8%. This is the lowest level since the week ended on February 27 of last year (R$ 5.17). The maximum value found at the stations was R$ 7.00.

It was the ninth consecutive decline in the price of gasoline, according to the agency.