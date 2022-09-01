Petrobras Pays Today Part Of R$88 Bi. Who Distributed Most Profit?

Those who bought Petrobras shares (PETR3 and PETR4) until August 11 are today receiving the first installment of the record R$88 billion dividends that the company is paying to its shareholders.
The money will fall into the shareholder’s account in two installments, the second being on September 20. It wasn’t just the state-owned oil company that paid good dividends this year to its investors. Banks and energy companies are also among the companies that share most of their profits with investors.
See below which other companies were good dividend payers this year.
How is the calculation done? The market measures this return through an index called Dividend yellow (DY), which is the amount of the dividend divided by the share price on the day the payment is announced – the higher this number, the greater the proportional payment of dividends.
Learn here all about how to invest to receive dividends in the account.
By this criterion, whoever held a Petrobras preferred share (PETR4) had one DY of 47.06% in the year. AND for PETR3, 43.61%. Those who bought shares in the oil company to receive part of these dividends have already profited – and a lot. See more about Petrobras dividends here.
According to consultancy TC Economatica, after Petrobras, the company on the Ibovespa that paid the most dividends this year is CPFL Energia (CPFE3), with 12.08%. The Ibovespa gathers some of the most traded companies on the Stock Exchange.
Check out the list that takes into account the dividend yield calculated in the year 2022 until yesterday’s closing (30):
- Petrobras (PETR4) – 47.06%
- CPFL Energia (CPFE3) – 12.08%
- Energies BR (ENBR3) – 10.47%
- Taesa (TAEE11) – 10.43%
- Copel (CPLE6) – 9.88%
- Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) – 9.50%
- BB Seguridade (BBSE3) – 9.46%
- Voucher (VALE3) – 9.35%
- Energisa (ENGI11) – 7.97%
- Cemig (CMIG4) – 7.25%
Also including companies that are outside the São Paulo Stock Exchange index, the highest payers are:
- Petrobras (PETR4) – 47.06%
- Companhia Energetica de Brasilia (CEBR6) – 25.27%
- CIA Energetica Do Rio Grande Norte (CSRN3) – 22.52%
- Elektro (EKTR4) – 8.90%
- Sondotecnica Engenharia (SOND5) – 18.42%
- Coelba (CEEB3) – 18.11%
- Celpe (CEPE5) – 16.68%
- Amazon Bank (BAZA3) – 16.58%
- Electro Steel Altona (EALT4) – 16.53%
- Embpar Participações (EPAR3) – 15.39%
Economatica considered only PETR4 as it is the most traded stock.
Why are there so many companies in the energy sector? The highlight of the two lists are companies in the energy sector. With guaranteed contracts, these companies have revenue and profit predictability, since tariffs are readjusted and do not lose to inflation. That is why they are considered actions that generate protection in difficult times.
How much are Petrobras shareholders receiving in the account today? For each share purchased until August 11, the company is currently paying R$3,366, of which R$2,938 in dividends (tax-exempt) and R$0.427 in interest on equity, with a 15% income tax discount.
On September 20, R$ 3,366 will be deposited in dividends. The money falls into the investor’s account at his brokerage. To transfer to the current account, you must give the command for the transfer.
Do you always want to be well informed about investments? Click here and receive news and tips to invest directly in your WhatsApp.