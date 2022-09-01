PF asks for investigation of Bolsonaro’s ex for buying mansion

× Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

The PF asked the Federal Court to open an investigation to investigate a financial transaction carried out by Ana Cristina Valle (photo), ex-wife of Jair Bolsonaro and mother of the president’s son 04, to buy a mansion in a prime area of ​​Brasilia.

The order was made on the basis of a report of the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) which indicates that there was “atypical transactions” in the acquisition of the property, which would be, according to the Federal Police, “apparently incompatible with the exercise of the public function of parliamentary advisor” and what would have been done “through an intermediary”. Searched by newspaper The globea Ana Cristina Valle’s defense stated that she is not aware of the fact.

According to the document, Bolsonaro’s ex-wife transferred BRL 867,000 to a cargo transport company in the Federal District, which belongs to Geraldo Antonio Moreira Junior Machado. He would have used a part of that amount (R$ 580 thousand) to pay the down payment for the purchase of the property, valued at around R$ 3 million, in June last year. The rest of the amount was financed.

Parliamentary advisor in the Chamber, Bolsonaro’s ex Said the mansion was rented. At the howeveras we have shown, Ana Cristina, who is a candidate for district deputy, changed the version of the case and declared to be the owner of the property to the Electoral Court.

Investigators assess that the use of a third party in the transaction indicates “possible concealment of ownership of the acquired property”which can constitute money laundering crime. Furthermore, they claim that “there are indications of the use of a third party to obtain real estate financing” is that “such conduct has the typical scope of a crime against the financial system”.

