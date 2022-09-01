PF asks for investigation of Bolsonaro’s ex-wife for purchase of mansion in Brasilia

Request for an investigation against Ana Cristina Valle takes place amid the scandal of the purchase of 51 properties in cash by Jair Bolsonaro and his family.

247 – The Federal Police (PF) asked the Federal Court for authorization to open an investigation against Ana Cristina Valle, ex-wife of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and candidate for district deputy for the PP, due to suspicious financial transactions in the purchase of a mansion in Brasília.

According to the newspaper O Globo, the PF’s request was based on a report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) that pointed out “atypical transactions” linked to the financial transaction, in addition to being “apparently incompatible with the exercise of public function of parliamentary adviser”. Also according to Coaf, the deal would have been done “through an intermediary

The investigation request concerns the mansion where Ana Cristina lives with the youngest son of the current occupant of the Planalto Palace, Jair Renan Bolsonaro.

According to the Coaf report, Bolsonaro’s ex-wife transferred BRL 867,000 to a cargo transport company in the Federal District belonging to Geraldo Antonio Moreira Junior Machado, who would have used a portion of that amount, BRL 580,000, to pay the down payment for the purchase of the mansion, valued at R$ 2.9 million, in June last year. The rest of the amount was financed.

Ana Cristina claimed that the house had been rented, but the version has recently changed. In the declaration of assets presented to the Electoral Justice (TSE) she admitted to being the owner of the property which, according to her, would be worth R$ 829 thousand. The property, according to the report, remains registered in the name of Geraldo Antonio Moreira Junior Machado.

The PF’s request for an investigation comes amid the revelation of the scandal surrounding the purchase of 51 properties, carried out through the payment of cash by Bolsonaro and his family members over the last three decades. The movement in cash amounts to approximately R$ 25.6 million in values ​​updated by the IPCA.

