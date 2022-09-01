PF asks to investigate Bolsonaro’s ex-wife for buying mansion in Brasilia







Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle is the ex-wife of President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: Fabio Motta/Estadão

The Federal Police (PF) requested authorization from the Justice to investigate the ex-wife of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Ana Cristina Valle (PP), for the purchase of a mansion in Brasília.

The property appears in the declaration of assets delivered to the Electoral Court by Ana Cristina herself, who registered her candidacy for district deputy. Last year, when the move to the house became public, she claimed the property was rented.

The investigation request was published by the newspaper O Globo and confirmed by Estadão. The blog found that Justice has not yet analyzed the application.

The representation had as its starting point information raised in the investigation into Jair Renan, son of Bolsonaro and Ana Cristina, for influence peddling.

The investigation against the president’s son was shelved, but the PF saw elements to ask for a new investigation into the financial transactions that involved the purchase of the house.

A report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) points out atypical transactions and indications of interposition of people for the acquisition of the mansion.

Ana Cristina lives with her son in the house in Lago Sul, an upscale neighborhood in Brasília.

WITH THE WORD, ANA CRISTINA VALLE

