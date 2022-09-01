PGR manifests itself against the dissemination of messages from Aras with businessmen – Notícias

The Deputy Attorney General of the Republic, Lindôra Araújo, spoke out for the shelving of a request by senators for messages exchanged by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, with businessmen to be disclosed. The executives participated in a WhatsApp group in which a coup d’état was defended.

In the petition sent to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Lindôra says that parliamentarians do not have the legitimacy to make this type of request because they are not parties to the process. In addition, according to the deputy attorney general, the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of Covid-19 no longer exists, so the members of the collegiate do not have the power to supervise the Public Ministry. The case is being analyzed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the Supreme Court.

For Lindôra, considered the right hand of Augusto Aras, the task of inspection in this case should be the president of the Senate. In the document, Lindôra emphatically criticizes the senators’ request and says that the parliamentarians created a self-promotion scheme through the media.





“It is worth noting that constant and repeated petitions by political agents in the Federal Supreme Court have appeared as stratagems for possible media intentions of those who, increasingly, address abusive and inappropriate requests to the Supreme Court and, also, chicanery on social networks, confessing the scheme”, says the prosecutor.

“In fact, it is intended to attempt to open an evidentiary prospection to be developed by specific political actors in an election year, with the correlated media exploitation of their performance, and consequent attempt to ‘fishing expedition’ on a new political front in search of protagonism substituting the competent authorities”, completes the statement by the PGR.





Entrepreneurs defend themselves

Last week, the businessmen regretted the operation and said that they are victims of political persecution and false reports. One of the targets of the action, Luciano Hang, owner of the Havan department store chain, said that the opinions of businessmen cannot be understood as a crime.

“As far as I know, in Brazil, there is still no crime of thought and opinion. In my messages in a closed WhatsApp group it is clear that I have never, at any time, talked about a coup or the STF. [Supremo Tribunal Federal]”, he declared.

The defense of Meyer Nigri, founder of the construction company Tecnisa, stated that the businessman rejects “any involvement with a criminal association or practices aimed at the abdication of the democratic State or advocating a coup d’état”.

According to the lawyers, Nigri answered all questions raised by the Federal Police during the operation and agreed to be heard to collaborate with the investigations. The defense said the businessman “reaffirmed his firm belief in democracy and his unconditional respect for the constituted powers of the Republic.”

Afrânio Barreira, owner of the Coco Bambu restaurant chain, complained that “the operation is the result of political persecution and false accusations, which have no basis”. According to the defense, the businessman is “absolutely calm and collaborating with the search for the truth, which will result in the shelving of the investigation”.

Ivan Wrobel, a partner at W3 Engenharia, criticized the journalistic material that accuses him of defending a coup d’état in the country. “The article did not seek to know the biography and thoughts of Mr. Ivan before attacking him. And the banal attempt to hear him ‘pro forma’ only makes evident the lack of impartiality in the leak of private conversations”, replied the defense. of the businessman.

The lawyers said: “Broadcasting fake news about people who lead a good life, pay their taxes and contribute to society doesn’t seem like a path to pursue.”

“Mr. Ivan had his honor and credibility shaken simply by participating in a WhatsApp group”, they highlighted. Also according to the defense, Wrobel will collaborate with whatever is necessary to demonstrate that the accusations against him do not match the reality of the facts.

Marco Aurélio Raymundo, founder of the Mormaii clothing chain, also spoke through his lawyers. According to the defense, the businessman “is still unaware of the entire content of the investigation, but he has placed himself and remains at the disposal of all authorities for clarification”.

Luiz André Tissot, José Isaac Peres and José Koury, from Barra World Shopping, did not speak at the time when contacted by the R7.