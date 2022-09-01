PHOTOS: Man finds decades-long hidden car collection and World War torpedo

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on PHOTOS: Man finds decades-long hidden car collection and World War torpedo 1 Views


Footage shows various cars, trucks, tractors and various collectibles worth a fortune.

A man found a collection of cars that had been hidden for about 60 years in a barn in Nebraska, in the United States. In addition, a WWII torpedo and a plane were also discovered at the site.

The footage released by Mr. Goodplies showcase various cars, trucks, tractors and various collectibles worth a fortune. According to the Auto Evolution portal, the vehicles are from the 1920s and 1930s.

See photos:







Several models from the 1920s and 1930s were found in the barn – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Several models from the 1920s and 1930s were found in the barn – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Among them, the Hudson model, which has appeared in films such as the Cars animation – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Among them, the Hudson model, which has appeared in films such as the Cars animation – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Despite being in a closed place, some units are in need of conservation – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Despite being in a closed place, some units are in need of conservation – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Wagons were also found at the scene – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Wagons were also found at the scene – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

As well as war articles like a WWII torpedo – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

As well as war articles like a WWII torpedo – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Several units were also in the outdoor area – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Several units were also in the outdoor area – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Some vehicles showed signs of conservation – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND

Some vehicles showed signs of conservation – Photo: @Mr. Goodpliers/Reproduction/ND



Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

TSE gives in to the Armed Forces and promises ballot box test with voters on election day

Employees of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in Brasilia-DF, started the sealing of the Electronic …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved