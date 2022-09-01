PIS 2021 of up to BRL 1,100 RELEASED in SEPTEMBER; see PIS 2021 CALENDAR; PIS 2023 CALENDAR and whether you will receive

O PIS 2021 It’s already released this September.

But it is worth mentioning that the salary bonus PIS 2021 is paid to those who worked in 2019.

O PIS of citizens who performed activities last year has not yet been passed on, so thousands of people seek information about the PIS 2023 it’s the çPIS 2023 calendar.

Read this article:

PIS 2021;

PIS Calendar 2021;

PIS 2023;

PIS 2023 Calendar;

PIS Calendar 2022 and 2023;

PIS base year 2021.

PIS

O PIS is the Social Integration Program that provides a salary bonus to workers in private companies.

In general, the PIS payment is carried out in the year following the activity performed.

But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the salary allowance of those who worked in 2020 and 2021 were postponed.

While the PIS base year 2020 was distributed this year, the PIS 2022who worked in 2021 still face difficulties to receive the allowance.

PIS PAYMENT



To be entitled to the allowance and obtain receive the PISthe worker needs:

Be enrolled in PIS Pasep for at least five years;

Have performed any paid work for at least 30 days in the base year;

Have received up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

PIS 2021

O PIS 2021 It has been available since March for those who worked in 2019.

The amount to be received depends on the number of months worked in the base year.

It is important to point out that the allowance bears the title of “PIS 2021“, because it was expected to have been passed on in the year 2021.

PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN



O PIS 2021 is already being paid to workers who:

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

Worked for at least 30 days in 2019;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

2021 PIS TABLE

THE PIS 2021 table informs the amount of the salary bonus.

In summary, installments ranging from BRL 101 The BRL 1,100.

To receive the maximum amount of R$ 1,100, the citizen must have worked every month of the year.

2021 PIS CALENDAR

O PIS Pasep 2021 can be withdrawn until the 29th of December.

However, the allowance is only passed on to the worker after sending a request, which can be made through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]”, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the e-mail will be the “[email protected]”.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021

On the other hand, the PIS base year 2021 it’s late epremains awaited by the workers of 2021.

Despite being scheduled to be paid in 2022, the allowance in question has not yet been passed on to citizens.

PIS 2023

Because of this, many believe that the money will only be released next year – PIS 2023.

It is expected that in the last quarter of the year the Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Support Fund (Codefat) will issue a statement on the payment of the allowance.

..

2023 PIS CALENDAR



For those who want to know if the PIS calendar 2022 and 2023 is released, the answer is simple.

O 2022 PIS calendar ended in March, but allows funds to be withdrawn until December 29th.

already the PIS 2023 calendar remains undefined, but the 2021 allowance is believed to be passed on early next year.

