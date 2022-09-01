PIS/Pasep installment of BRL 1,212 is available this week

Anyone who worked with a formal contract or as a public servant in 2020 can withdraw up to BRL 1,212 in the next days. O PIS/Pasep salary bonus released earlier this year is still available at Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco do Brasil.

The Social Integration Program (PIS) is aimed at employees of private companies, while the Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) serves employees in the public sphere. To receive the allowance, the professional must:

Have received up to two minimum wages, on average, in 2020; Have performed any paid activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in 2020; The data must be updated in RAIS or e Social; Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years in the mentioned year.

benefit amount

The salary allowance depends on the number of months worked in the year considered for calculation, up to the limit of a minimum wage. See in the table how much each worker can redeem:

1 month of work – R$ 101;

2 months of work – R$ 202;

3 months of work – R$ 303;

4 months of work – R$ 404;

5 months of work – R$ 505;

6 months of work – R$ 606;

7 months of work – R$ 707;

8 months of work – R$ 808;

9 months of work – R$ 909;

10 months of work – BRL 1,010;

11 months of work – R$ 1,111;

12 months of work – R$ 1,212.

consultation and withdrawal

The resources released earlier this year are still available to about 400,000 people who have not yet made the withdrawal. The interested party only needs to look for Caixa (PIS) or Banco do Brasil (Pasep) to withdraw the money.

To consult the benefit without leaving home, just access the Digital Work Card, Caixa Trabalhador or Caixa Tem applications. Citizens can also contact the paying bank through its service channels, see which they are:

PIS: Caixa Trabalhador app, Caixa website and telephone 0800 726 0207.

Pasep: telephones 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions), 0800 729 0001 (other cities) and 0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

The deadline to withdraw PIS/Pasep is December 29. Anyone who fails to request the resources will only be able to access them on the next payment schedule.