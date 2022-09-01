Placing plastic for recycling at Rock in Rio entitles you to gifts; visitors can even win a new ticket | Rock in Rio 2022

In addition to helping the environment, recycling the waste produced at Rock in Rio will entitle the festival public to gifts and experiences. Visitors can even exchange points for a camera and other festival tickets.

The initiative aims to transform 4.5 million plastic cups used in the seven days of the festival into packaging for beauty products. Plastic can take up to 100 years to decompose in nature..

The public must dispose of plastic waste at four collection sites throughout the festival. Upon delivery, the person will receive points. The exchange for gifts and experiences to enjoy Rock in Rio takes place in two places: on Route 85, between the TikTok stand and the carousel, and on the left side of Espaço Favela.

Each cup entitles you to 2 points. For the simplest toast, you need 5 glasses. To get the Rock in Rio ticket, you need to 450 glasses. At the test event, on Tuesday (30), a man can exchange the points for a camera.

Man exchanges recycling points for camera at test event — Photo: Fernando Cavalcanti

See list of points and gifts

10 points: cell phone cable protector

30 points: cell phone card holder

70 points: “Trinket Box”

90 points: 6 lipsticks Natura Faces Rock in Rio – with the “Fast Track Kit Natura”, the person does not need to queue to enter the Natura store at the festival and pick up the products

Natura Faces Rock in Rio – with the “Fast Track Kit Natura”, the person does not need to queue to enter the Natura store at the festival and pick up the products 100 points: “Fast Track KitKat” : entitles the activation of an activity by the brand (check at the exchange point)

: entitles the activation of an activity by the brand (check at the exchange point) 100 points: “Fast Track Doritos” : entitles the activation of an activity by the brand (check at the exchange point)

: entitles the activation of an activity by the brand (check at the exchange point) 100 points: “Fast Track Coca-Cola” : entitles the activation of an activity by the brand (check at the exchange point)

: entitles the activation of an activity by the brand (check at the exchange point) 140 points: Thermal bag from Coca-Cola

from Coca-Cola 220 points: Schoolbag from Coca-Cola

from Coca-Cola 360 points: “Lazy bag”

650 points: zipline – wristband grants access, but queue is required

– wristband grants access, but queue is required 750 points: Instax camera

900 points: Rock in Rio Ticket

Points to exchange points for gifts next to the carousel — Photo: Fernando Cavalcanti

The project came from the union of the brands Heineken, Braskem, Natura and Coca-Cola, but it depends on the public’s adhesion. The cups themselves have information on correct disposal.

“It is part of our commitment to make society aware of the conscious use and disposal of plastic waste and to engage everyone in this task, which is collective. If Rock in Rio’s intention is to make a better world, we want to be part of it”, says Ana Laura Sivieri, marketing and communication director at Braskem.

Project exchanges recycled items for points — Photo: Fernando Cavalcanti

The discarded material will be taken by Comlurb to Rock in Rio partner cooperatives. At the end of the process, mediated by Braskem, the resin will become Natura body deodorants packaging.

“[A ação] reaffirms our belief that garbage is not the end but a new beginning. We are very proud of this joint action at the largest music and entertainment festival in the world because we believe that engaging people in the transformations we want to see in society is fundamental”, highlights Natura’s Marketing Director, Denise Coutinho.

Visitors exchanged cups for points at the Rock in Rio test event — Photo: Fernando Cavalcanti

In 2019, cups used at the festival were already transformed into packaging for the beauty brand.

In addition to reducing the production of waste, recycling generates income for people working in the field and reduces the impact generated by the extraction of natural resources for new products.

Rock in Rio aims to zero the number of waste going to landfills. Since 2011, about 80% of waste is already recycled.

According to the festival’s executive vice president, Roberta Medina, sustainable goals are part of the active role in “building a better world”.

“We are convinced that we will only be able to do better every day if the entire production chain is involved and if these initiatives are within the reach of more and more companies”, he describes.

Understand how the recycling process works — Photo: Disclosure

Rock in Rio is the first festival in Latin America to be ISO 20121 certified (Sustainable Event Management System).

Coca-Cola has a public commitment to eliminate the misuse of packaging produced in the world by 2030. At least 25% recycled material is expected in PET bottles by 2025.

Natura says that today it already has 81% of reusable, recyclable and compostable packaging. The brand offers refills to reduce waste production.

Heineken is committed to making 80% of glass bottles circular by 2030.