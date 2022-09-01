PM interferes with criminals during attempted robbery on Avenida Brasil and has car hit by several shots | Rio de Janeiro

A shooting on Avenida Brasil, at the height of Manguinhos, North Zone of Rio, on Thursday morning (1st), ended with a military policeman shot.
The military policeman was traveling through the region, when he noticed the action of criminals in an attempted robbery. The bandits reacted and fired more than 30 shots at the military policeman’s car.
The PM was wounded in the leg and taken to the General Hospital of the Military Police, in Estácio, Central Region of Rio.
A red car passing by was also hit by gunfire. “The car behind hit me and when it hit, the guys already got out shooting. Then I didn’t see anything else because I threw myself in the car and I just asked God, that’s all. It was a lot of shooting, it was a lot. car was black. It was around 6:15 am. Thank God I didn’t have any injuries. It was just a scare”, said the driver, who was not injured.
Car riddled with bullets during pursuit on Avenida Brasil this Thursday morning (1st) — Photo: Reproduction
The criminals managed to escape and the police are sweeping the area to try to locate them.
Two lanes on the West Zone lane were closed around 6:50 am.
Car is riddled with bullets during pursuit on Avenida Brasil – Photo: Reproduction