PM is shot while reacting to attempted robbery on Avenida Brasil; Two passengers on a bus were also injured.

A military policeman was shot on Thursday morning as he was passing along Avenida Brasil, at the height of Manguinhos, towards the West Zone of Rio. According to the PM, the agent, who was off-duty, reacted to an attempted robbery of a vehicle ahead, which started a confrontation. With the exchange of fire, two other people, who were inside a bus, were injured, according to agents of the Police Battalion on Special Roads (BPVE) later alerted.

The vehicle where the policeman was was hit by more than 30 shots at different points on the bodywork and windows, and they were mainly concentrated on the driver’s side. According to the PM, the officer was taken to the Central Hospital of the Military Police, in Estácio, in the central region of Rio. His health condition is considered stable. The other two victims were taken to the Souza Aguiar Municipal Hospital, downtown. There is no information about their health status.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, was driving the car that was in front of the PM’s vehicle, when he was surprised by the car in which at least one criminal was. When braking sharply, her vehicle was hit in the rear by the PM. After the accident, the shooting began.

— At the time, I felt when he hit, then later the guys got out of the car in front already shooting. There were a lot of shots. It was so fast I couldn’t see it. I threw myself in the car and didn’t see anything else. From the first shot, I threw myself into the car and didn’t see anything else. In fact, they stopped in front of mine. And they already got out of the car shooting,” said the witness.

The car where the PM was was hit in several places, but shots were concentrated on the driver’s side Photo: Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo

The crime took place around 6:15 am. In the PM’s car, a bag and some of the belongings were left. There is no information if something was stolen.

The occurrence in progress on the 21st DP (Bonsucesso).

Avenida Brasil currently has two lanes, from the central lane, occupied by the police incident. According to the Rio Operations Center (COR), in a balance sheet released at 10:00 am, traffic has stopped at Manguinhos, towards the West Zone. CET-Rio and PM agents are on site. In the Center direction, there is a slowness from Deodoro to Guadalupe, with retentions from Olaria to Bonsucesso.