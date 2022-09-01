Poet lived tension with Bonner and stress in ‘É de Casa’ before quarrel with Manoel

The lack of harmony between Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares in front of the cameras and the animosity between the two behind the scenes of the ‘Encontro’ turned into a soap opera.

Almost every day there is a new rumor about the presenter’s irritation at sharing the program and the journalist’s resentment at being a mere supporting player.

Part of the public and the press began to monitor the body expression of both in order to confirm the impression of mutual antipathy.

As a result, the topics discussed in the attraction remain in the background, with little repercussion in the media and social networks, despite the fact that the audience has grown.

It is difficult to point out a solution for the case. If Manoel asks to leave or is removed by the broadcaster, the rejection against Patricia would certainly skyrocket, transforming the current rancidity into an image crisis.

A radical change, with the two out of the ‘Encounter’, seems unlikely at this point.

Globo’s top management intends to insist on Poeta, despite not publicly defending her or denying rumors that it would replace her with Maria Beltrão or Eliana.







Patrícia Poeta is the target of rejection on social networks and a cold reaction from viewers Photo: Playback/TV

The most important question is how the advertising market sees this conflict in the ‘Encontro’.

As long as the flow of advertisements during breaks and merchandising actions is not affected, the broadcaster will hardly take an effective action.

Under pressure, Patrícia Poeta tries to ignore the controversy. It is not the first time that the presenter has generated unfavorable headlines.

Her departure from the ‘Jornal Nacional’, in November 2014, was preceded by gossip of an alleged tense relationship with her colleague and editor-in-chief William Bonner.

The gossip took on such a large proportion that they talked about it in interviews — and there was a contradiction.

The anchor said that Patrícia was unhappy on the news, as was Fátima Bernardes when she asked to leave ‘JN’.

Poeta, on the other hand, repeated a statement from Globo: he left journalism to dedicate himself to a project in entertainment.

This project, by the way, that never got off the ground. She ended up staying 7 years in ‘É de Casa’, sharing the driving with different partners, waiting for the spotlight.

Behind the scenes, Patricia showed anxiety with the delay in getting a program of her own, as promised.

In 2017, he led the competition between seamstresses ‘Caixa de Sewing’, at GNT, alongside stylists André Lima and Isabela Capeto. It only lasted one season.

Taking over the ‘Encounter’ seemed to be a dream come true. With a delay of 8 years, she would finally be in charge of a Globo production.

But the channel imposed the presence of Manoel, who was already an occasional presenter and always had excellent internal evaluation. Even annoyed, Poet accepted.

A communication failure by the station made the press deduce and disclose that the two would have the same weight in the program.

When the first TV calls appeared, without Manoel, and the revelation that the attraction had been renamed ‘Encontro com Patrícia Poeta’, the criticism against the presenter began.





The laughter before the premiere gave way to tension in the relationship between the presenters Photo: Publicity/TV

Two months later, the rumours, partial disapproval, and uncertainty about the future still haven’t ended.

The visible emotional discomfort of the presenters in the studio and behind the scenes also seems to have no end date.