Pogba confirms he hired ‘witchcraft’ and reveals why

The ‘Pogba Case’ gained another chapter this Wednesday. According to the French channel ‘CNEWS’, the midfielder confirmed that he hired a ‘witchcraft’ service, but it would not have been directed at Mbappé, as previously pointed out.

Pogba would have admitted to investigators in the case that he used the ‘witchcraft’ service. However, the real reason would be to protect himself from potential injuries that damage his career, and not against Mbappé.

At this time, Paul Pogba is recovering from a knee injury suffered during the pre-season. The midfielder should be ready to take the field for Juventus in the coming weeks.

The French midfielder has been embroiled in a controversy last week, which began with threats from his older brother Mathias Pogba. He said he was going to reveal the player’s career secrets.

PROBLEM BETWEEN FRIENDS

According to “RMC Sport”, the confusion involving the Juventus midfielder is not new. Renowned for helping his childhood friends, Paul Pogba evicted a person close to his home in January for having spent around €200,000 on his credit card.

Between the 25th and 29th of March, when the athlete was on duty with France for international friendlies, Pogba was assaulted by two hooded individuals. One of them carried an M16 rifle. The duo asked about 13 million euros (R$ 65.5 million) from the player for “services rendered” as friends.

The newspaper’s information indicates that the Juventus player accepted the arrival of a third person in the conversation. The athlete, who until then defended Manchester United, came to give 100 thousand euros (R$ 500 thousand) to the bandits who tried to extort him.

A few weeks ago, Pogba told the Central Organized Crime Office that he was the victim of a criminal group formed by his brother and several childhood friends. The Paris Prosecutor’s Office investigates the case.