Police recover more than 100 cats that would have been used for meat production; see photos- RIC More

Police rescued almost 150 cats that were intended for human consumption, the animals were crammed into rusty cages when they were found by agents. The shocking case was registered in Jinan city in east China’s Shandong province.

According to information from a local animal advocacy group, the suspects would have placed sparrow birds in the cages to attract the cats, which were trapped in the trap with the help of a remote control.

The website Meganoticias reported that the registration was carried out by the Humane Society International (HSI), a security agency in the region.

“The discovery of dozens of live sparrows used as bait to attract cats was also a big surprise,” said an activist.

In all, activists found 31 sparrows – a protected species in China – at the site, which were later released.

According to HSI, it is believed that most of the rescued cats were pets and were sent to animal shelters.

Dog or cat meat is considered a delicacy in some parts of China, so the trade remains profitable enough to drive criminal gangs to steal pets. However, these meats are consumed very little in China and their consumption decreases as the number of pets increases, Meganoticias reported.