Portuguese man finds dinosaur fossils in his backyard – News

5 years ago, a man found bone fragments while renovating his backyard and then decided to call the appropriate authorities. Earlier this month, paleontologists from Spain and Portugal spent ten days at the Monte Agudo archaeological site; They believe they have found the fossil of a Brachiosaurus, a dinosaur known for its long neck and tail, which bears the title of “largest land animal that ever lived”.

Photo: courtesy of the Dom Luis Institute/Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon/Portugal

The specimen is believed to have been 12 meters tall and 25 meters long, and that it was found in the same position in which it died, between 154 and 150 million years ago.

“It is not common to find all the ribs of an animal like this, especially in this position; maintaining the original anatomical position; This form of preservation is relatively uncommon in dinosaur fossils, particularly sauropods from the Jurassic period in Portugal.”Elisabete Malafaia, a postdoctoral fellow and researcher at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, told the scientific dissemination website Phys.org.

Several species of dinosaurs continue to be discovered around the world, for example: In June of this year, fossil remains of a spinosaurus, a bipedal predatory species that had a face resembling that of a crocodile, were reported on an island off the southern coast of England. In addition to another carnivorous species, similar to the famous Tyrannosaurus Rex, which was discovered nearby, in northern Patagonia (Argentina), last month.

Brachiosaurus is a species of sauropod dinosaur that lived mainly in North America about 154–150 million years ago.

Its fossils were first found in 1903 by paleontologist Elmer S. Riggs. Dinosaurs of this species are estimated to have weighed around 28 to 58 tons, which is impressive for a herbivorous animal, as well as having a disproportionately long neck and small skull.

Featured photo: Illustration of a brachiosaurus / reproduction / Virtual Atlas