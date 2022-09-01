Premier League club rushes to sign Pedro from Flamengo today

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Premier League club rushes to sign Pedro from Flamengo today 0 Views

Brazilian football

Artilleryman is one of Flamengo’s great highlights

Leandro Vieira

Per Leandro Vieira

Athletico Paranaense v Flamengo - Copa do Brasil 2022
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images South AmericaAthletico Paranaense v Flamengo – Copa do Brasil 2022
Leandro Vieira

Yesterday, Pedro was once again the highlight of Flamengo. In the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal duel, the top scorer scored three of the four goals of the Carioca team, which practically guaranteed the classification for the grand final of the competition.

However, the player may not participate in the grand final of the competition, if Flamengo, in fact, qualifies. That’s because, according to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United is rushing to sign the top scorer.

The English club is looking for a strong reinforcement and sees Pedro as the ideal name. However, the club knows that for this window it will be quite difficult, as it ends today. In this way, the tendency is for the team to make a new attack, calmly, in the January window.

Peter’s numbers

Pedro, who should be present in the World Cup dispute, became the absolute holder of Dorival Júnior, being one of the great names of Libertadores.

In the current edition of the continental competition, the player has an incredible 11 goals and an assist in the 11 matches in which he has played.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Final of CBLOL 2022: champions in 2016 opine on paiN x LOUD | lol

Players and coach of INTZ’s League of Legends team in 2016, which won the 2nd …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved