Premier League club rushes to sign Pedro from Flamengo today

Yesterday, Pedro was once again the highlight of Flamengo. In the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal duel, the top scorer scored three of the four goals of the Carioca team, which practically guaranteed the classification for the grand final of the competition.

However, the player may not participate in the grand final of the competition, if Flamengo, in fact, qualifies. That’s because, according to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United is rushing to sign the top scorer.

The English club is looking for a strong reinforcement and sees Pedro as the ideal name. However, the club knows that for this window it will be quite difficult, as it ends today. In this way, the tendency is for the team to make a new attack, calmly, in the January window.

Peter’s numbers

Pedro, who should be present in the World Cup dispute, became the absolute holder of Dorival Júnior, being one of the great names of Libertadores.

In the current edition of the continental competition, the player has an incredible 11 goals and an assist in the 11 matches in which he has played.