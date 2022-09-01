Princess Diana’s Death: What Were Lady Di’s Last Words?

The death of Princess Diana turns 25 this Wednesday (31) and fans around the world have dedicated the day to remember the legacy of one of the most influential personalities of the 20th century. The monarch, who remains a fashion reference, died in a serious car accident, which yielded a lot of mystery and several conspiracy theories. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former Paris fire chief revealed what Lady Di’s last moments were like.

According to Xavier Gouermelon, Diana was still talking and moving by the time the rescue arrived. He revealed the last words of the princess of the people, whose legacy was immortalized in several documentaries. “She spoke in English and asked, ‘Oh my God, what happened?’. I understood and so I tried to calm her down. I held her hand.“, said.

HOW DIANA WAS FOLLOWING THE FATAL CAR ACCIDENT?

Gourmelon says that, as soon as he arrived at the scene, he realized that it was a very serious accident. Despite that, he claims that Diana was attached to the car, but had only one shoulder wound, with no other obvious injuries. His breathing and pulse were also “good and strong,” he said.

The princess was given an oxygen mask, a thermal blanket and a neck brace. Even with the commotion around, the firefighter says he was slow to recognize that he had just rescued Princess Diana. “Is it over there [uma colega de trabalho] told me who she was and then I recognized her, but until that moment I didn’t know”, she says.