Project provides for periodic review of amounts paid to hospitals by SUS – Notícias

01/09/2022 – 11:53

Paulo Sérgio/Chamber of Deputies Antonio Brito, author of the proposal

Bill 1435/22 provides for the periodic review, in December, of the table for remuneration of services provided to the Unified Health System (SUS). The text being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies requires sufficient updating to maintain the quality of service and economic-financial balance of the contracts.

“During a public hearing at the Social Security and Family Commission in 2019, participants complained that the SUS table had not been revised for 17 years,” recalled the author of the proposal, deputy Antonio Brito (PSD-BA).

According to him, the resources transferred by the government to pay for medium and high complexity procedures, in addition to primary care, remain out of date. “The difficulties faced by hospitals and philanthropic entities are evident, as verified even by the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU)”, said.

“It is our duty to recognize the relevant services provided by such entities and order that the table is updated every year, to cover costs, but not only that, it is necessary that the services have quality and the economic-financial balance in the relationship with the government”, concluded Brito.

Procedure

The Plenary of the Chamber of Deputies approved the urgency for the proposal. The text is being processed together with six others, among them the Senate Bill 6001/19, which obliges the SUS to inform transfers to the private health network.

Reporting – Ralph Machado

Editing – Marcia Becker