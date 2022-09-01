Pronampe released more than BRL 20 billion in one month

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to anticipate the limit increase on the Nubank card?

After a month of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) having become a permanent line of credit aimed at micro and small businesses (MSEs), the 12 financial institutions that provide loans through this program reached approximately R $20.3 billion in operations, released to at least 221,000 MSEs across Brazil by August 25th.

Bank of Brazil record

Banco do Brasil, the program’s manager and the first bank to offer the credit, reached a release record with R$2.5 billion made available to around 23,000 customers on the first day of the line’s operations alone. In 2021, the largest daily disbursement had been BRL 2.1 billion.

Thus, at this stage, the following were contemplated:

Commerce – 54%;

Service – 31%; and

Small industries – 15%.

Therefore, more than 754 thousand companies have been supported with credit since March 2020, with a total value of at least BRL 200 billion. In June of this year, the mark of R$ 7 billion in disbursement was registered, the highest monthly amount recorded in recent years.

In addition, between 2020 and 2021, a total of R$ 15.2 billion was released by Pronampe, covering more than 186 thousand companies.

According to Carlos Motta, vice president of Retail Business at Banco do Brasil, disbursements from this new phase of the program supported companies that employ approximately half a million workers. “In addition to bringing socioeconomic development to all regions, this program helps maintain and generate jobs,” he said.

female entrepreneurship

In addition, it is worth mentioning that in this first month of operations in 2022, Pronampe released R$ 3.2 billion in operations to more than 31 thousand companies with female directors. And in this way, reinforcing the commitment to support female entrepreneurship.

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

participating banks

In short, the financial institutions participating in Pronampe are:

Bank of Brazil; Daycoval Bank; Sicoob; Banrisul; BMG; Bradesco; AILOS – Central Credit Cooperative; Amazon Bank; Federal Savings Bank; Santander; and SICREDI.

However, not all banks started offering the credit line at the same time.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: rafastockbr / Shutterstock.com