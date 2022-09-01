PS Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe September 2022: See all games to be added

Facebook

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

More than two months have passed since we launched the new PlayStation Plus at the end of June, and we are delighted with the positive feedback we have received from our members. This also includes the games available on the service, such as Stray, Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, some of the most played titles so far in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. Today, we are pleased to reveal the selection we have prepared for the month of September and which we will add to the monthly games list for all members and the games catalog for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe members.

Monthly games will be available from September 6th, and Games & Classics Catalog from September 20th. The month is pretty busy, so let’s check out the details.

PlayStation Plus Essential | Monthly Games | Available September 6th (until October 3rd)

Need for Speed ​​Heat | PS4

Work by day and risk it all by night in Need for Speed ​​Heat, a thrilling street racing game where the law disappears with the sunset. By day, Palm City is home to the Speedhunters Showdown, an official competition where you accumulate funds to customize and improve your high-performance cars. At night, ramp up the intensity with illegal races to gain reputation and gain access to more valuable races and more impressive parts.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus | PS4

Legendary fighting studio Arc System Works brings the Granblue Fantasy universe to PlayStation in an action-packed, competitive combat game. Granblue Fantasy: Versus has a set of colorful characters, each with their own fighting style. It also includes an RPG mode with a new and original story. Play alone or cooperate with a friend to battle waves of enemies in thrilling action RPG combat.

Toem | PS5

Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to unravel the mysteries in this hand-drawn adventure game. Chat with quirky characters, help them solve problems by taking beautiful photos, and explore a beautiful, relaxing landscape!

PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe | Games Catalog | Available September 20

deathloop | PS5

Dishonored developer Arkane Lyon returns with a first-person shooter in which two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious time loop on the island of Blackreef, cursed to repeat the same day for all eternity. As Colt, your only chance to escape is to end the cycle, killing eight key targets before the day begins again. Learn from each cycle: try new paths, gather information and find new weapons and abilities. You can also play as Julianna and protect the cycle by hacking other players’ game to stop Colt’s progress.

Assassin’s Creed Origins | PS4

Explore the massive and unpredictable land of Ancient Egypt in this open world action RPG. Unravel dark secrets and forgotten myths as you return to a pivotal moment: the origin of the Brotherhood of Assassins. Take part in a variety of fascinating quests and stories as you encounter impactful and memorable characters. Loot and use dozens of weapons with different characteristics and rarities. Explore deep progression mechanics and challenge your skills against unique and powerful bosses.

Watch Dogs 2 | PS4

Play as Marcus Holloway, a brilliant young hacker living in the cradle of the tech revolution, the San Francisco Bay Area. He explores this dynamic open world as he tries to take down an intrusive operating system, hacking all connected devices and creating new ways to play by updating his hacking tools. Leverage your skills online

with the new Watch Dogs multiplayer experience, whether to play or co-op.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | PS4

Relive historic moments — and participate in battles — from the Dragon Ball saga in this mix of fighting and action RPGs. Build your own character with a deep crafting system, explore a massive central city and travel back in time to go back to iconic moments from the series and use your strength to face or ally with characters you know.

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition | PS4

This death management game puts you in the shoes of Stella, the ferryman of the dead. Build a boat to explore the world, befriend spirits and free their souls to move on. Manage, plant, mine, fish, harvest, cook and explore mystical seas. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat in a two-player co-op game. Spend pleasant moments with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories and finally learn to say goodbye to your dear friends.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale | PS4

This top-down adventure game is set in a coloring book where you can draw on anything. Use the power of painting to explore new places, solve puzzles and unlock skills to reach new places. Accomplish side missions including letter delivery, art lessons and photography. You can even play with your friends and paint with them in local co-op!

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 | PS4, PS5

Race to become the champion, compete with friends or even build the perfect circuit in this closed arena supercross simulator. Progress through career mode, starting at the 250SX all the way up to the challenging heroes of the 450X class, all while keeping your rider fit to race and achieve supreme success. Try the circuit editing mode or take on friends online or in split-screen multiplayer.

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS4, PS5

Complete with new HD graphics, enhanced gameplay and animations, rediscover all levels from the original Miracle World and all-new levels that expand the story behind Alex Kidd. Go straight to the classic with Retro Mode. At any time in the game, switch between recreated music or remastered versions of the originals.

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show | PS4

Watch 20 episodes of Rabbids Invasion, interacting with the pets as you play through the chapters, competing with friends and family for high scores and unlocking new content.

Rayman Legends | PS4

Rayman and his friends return in this fantastic 2D platformer, filled with all-new levels with creative challenges that will put your reflexes to the test (and your friends’ reflexes, too, in 4-player local and online co-op), plus unlockable mini-games and even stages from the original Rayman Origins.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4

Rediscover the beloved 2D arcade brawler inspired by the iconic comic book series and movie Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Play as your favorite characters, level up and learn amazing new skills, unlock secret items and modes, summon powerful allies, and much more! Team up with friends and combine your skills to fight your way against a variety of enemies, or compete with them in awesome minigames like dodgeball as you turn to defeat Ramona’s League of Ex-Despicables!

PlayStation Plus Deluxe | Classics | Available September 20

Siphon Filter 2 | PS1

Agents Gabe Logan and Lian Xing discover that there is a conspiracy to sell the lethal Siphon Filter virus being hatched from within their own organization. As they try to expose the conspirators and stop the sale, the agency reacts by notifying the military and police forces that Logan and Xing need to be eliminated.

Originally released in 2000, Siphon Filter 2 is enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save and custom video filters.

Last chance to download PlayStation Plus Essential August titles

PlayStation Plus members must add the following titles to their library before September 1: Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares.

Plus, check out our playlist inspired by the monthly PlayStation Plus games on Spotify. It will be updated with new songs every month.