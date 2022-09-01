PS Plus: Need for Speed ​​is free in September; Deathloop comes to Extra | PlayStation

Need for Speed: Heat, Granblue Fantasy Versus and Toem will be the games for PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) from PS Plus Essential from 6 September to 3 October. The games will also be accompanied by new titles in the catalog for subscribers of PS Plus Extra and Deluxe, from the 20th of September. Among them are Deathloop, Watch Dogs 2, Assassin’s Creed: Origins and more. The new PS Plus is available for R$34.90 per month in the Essential level, R$52.90 per month in the Extra level and R$59.90 per month in the Deluxe level. Check out more details about the new games.

Electronic Arts’ acclaimed racing series returns to its roots with Need for Speed: Heat, which brought back the best of the underworld of illegal racing in the city of Palm City. The game actually has two faces, one during the day with official racing events from the Speedhunter Showdown competition and law-defying events at night to earn street renown. During the night, however, players will also be subject to the classic police chases of the franchise.

Granblue Fantasy Versus (PS4)

The Arc System Works studio known for its fighting titles presents a new game based on the mobile RPG Granblue Fantasy universe. Fans of the franchise will find many of its signature characters and moves, as well as a story mode with RPG elements that features exclusive boss and enemy battles. As in Guilty Gear Xrd and Dragon Ball FighterZ, the 3D fighters have visuals that resemble high resolution animated 2D characters.

In this photography game that marks the debut of Swedish independent studio Something We Made, players will be able to explore charming black-and-white settings and interact with likeable characters while taking pictures to complete tasks. The objective of the game is to reach the top of a mountain to finally be able to take a picture of an enigmatic phenomenon called “Toem”.

As a memory-less assassin named Colt, users will have to unravel the mystery behind a time loop on the island of Blackreef, which can only be broken if eight targets are eliminated before the end of the day. With each new attempt in this shooter and adventure game, you can gather more weapons, skills, knowledge about your targets, study new routes and find more efficient ways to kill them, but a rival assassin named Julianna will try to stop you at random times of the day. match.

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

In ancient Egypt, fans of the Assassin’s Creed series will be able to visit the origins of the Assassin Brotherhood in the role of one last medjai named Bayek. This was the chapter that changed the series formula so far and introduced more RPG elements that would become the standard for the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla sequels. Users will be able to adorn their character with new weapons and equipment that will alter their attributes to make them stronger.

The sequel to the open world game Watch Dogs takes players to the city of San Francisco in the role of new protagonist Marcus Holloway. After being branded by the megacorporation system Blume as a potential threat, the young man teams up with the DedSec hacking group to bring down the company and prevent the implementation of an invasive surveillance system, CTOS 2.0. The game even has online multiplayer support added by updates to play together with your friends.

The classic Master System game gained new visuals and gameplay for current-gen consoles with the remake Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. This new version reimagines the original game with extra story pieces and accessibility options for users who may never have finished it at the time. For more conservative fans, it is possible to switch to the original visuals and gameplay at any time.

PS Plus Extra in September

Deathloop (PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)

WatchDogs 2 (PS4)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PS4)

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (PS4)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 (PS4, PS5)

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4, PS5)

Rabbids Invasion: The InteractiveTV Show (PS4)

Rayman Legends (PS4)

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition (PS4)

PS Plus Deluxe in September

