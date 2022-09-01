Rafa Kalimann is diagnosed with a SERIOUS health problem and is impacted by the news

Despite all professional and love success, Rafa Kalimann also discovered not-so-nice news in his life. The influencer discovered a cyst in the coccyx and had to make several adaptations to get back to normal rhythm.

In conversation with the podcast PodDelas, the former BBB revealed that an old health problem returned to torment her:

“I have a coccyx cyst that got inflamed last year. It hasn’t flared up since I was 16. I went to the doctor to see about it, because I feel a lot of pain, it’s very complicated. I went and said that I was feeling pain, that I know pain’. It’s him [o médico] told me my body was inflamed”.

This realization was a great wake-up call for Kalimann: “I said, ‘Hey, am I here at 29 with my body inflamed to this point? Of a cyst wanting to come out?’. I say that the body responds to everything, shows us everything, the skin shows…”.

“I started looking for doctors and had a super checkup, I understood what were the things that were bad for me, that were inflammatory for my body and the things that weren’t so much”, decided the global, promoting a major change in their habits.

Finally, Rafa explained that this attitude paid off: “I started going to this place for health reasons. And then I saw my mood change, I saw everything change”.

Check out:

Rafa Kalimann is harassed by the way she dresses and vents

The famous revealed that she was poked because of a look she wore and made it clear that she feels good about the things she wears:

“I keep seeing people foaming in direct, cursing me for the look I’m wearing, as if they were forced to wear it. Meanwhile, I’m having fun, being free to use what I want more each day and wishing the same for those who bother”.

In the end, Rafa Kalimann tried to teach a lesson about what he learned from all this:

“We will only be able to be ourselves if we start taking things less seriously, letting go of the fear of what the other may think, being honest with what we want even if it sounds strange. So fuck it”.