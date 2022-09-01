Randolfe and Bolsonarista businessmen echo a request authorized by Moraes

posted on 08/31/2022 18:31 / updated on 08/31/2022 18:31



(credit: Rosinei Coutinho/SCO/STF)

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes responded to the request of the opposition leader in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), for the breach of banking and telematic secrecy of businessmen targeted by the Federal Police after exchanging messages in which the group defended a coup d’état if Jair Bolsonaro (PL) loses the elections.

After the repercussion, some of the businessmen and Randolfe himself spoke this Wednesday (31/8) about the case. Businessmen Luciano Hang (Havan), José Isaac Peres (Multiplan shopping network), Ivan Wrobel (Construtora W3), José Koury (Barra World Shopping), Luiz André Tissot (Sierra Group), Meyer Nigri (Tecnica), Marco Aurélio Raimundo (Mormaii) and Afrânio Barreira (Coco Bambu).





“Misunderstanding”



On Randolfe’s request, Ivan Wrobel declared, CNN, “misunderstanding of a senator of the Republic making a request to the Federal Supreme Court to investigate and block bank accounts of a citizen who has no jurisdictional prerogative, has no partisan involvement and therefore should not be judged by the Federal Supreme Court”.

Afrânio Barreira, from the Coco Bambu group, told the vehicle that “our commitment will be to truth and transparency. whatever”.

According to documents obtained by the newspaper state of São Paulo, the Federal Police only asked for the seizure of cell phones and breach of confidentiality of messages from businessmen. At the representation, delegate Fábio Alvarez Shor cited suspicion of “irregular sponsorship activity” in the financing of “patriotic acts” by businessmen, but did not ask for bank secrecy to be broken.

The senator, in turn, also expressed himself today on his social networks. “It is about denouncing those who articulately conspire against the democratic rule of law not only with the exchange of messages in WhatsApp groups but, in addition, by funding democratic acts such as those that are being scheduled for the next week”, said Randolfe, referring to to the acts convened by Bolsonaro for the 7th of September.