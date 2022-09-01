Record wins millionaire value with unprecedented sponsor for A Fazenda 2022

THE record secured a weight mark for The Farm 2022 after the end of the deal with TikTok. Bishop Edir Macedo’s radio station secured an unprecedented agreement with the Netflix for the new season of the reality show.

The world’s leading streaming service, Netflix had never agreed to sponsor a Brazilian reality show. In the table sold by Record, each sponsorship quota for the program is R$ 65 million. In negotiation, the channel can grant discounts.

In addition to Netflix, Record will count on Banco Original, Aurora and Betano as sponsors of A Fazenda 2022. Netflix will appear in advertising actions and advertisements within the channel’s most important reality show.

Record and Netflix together for A Fazenda 2022 becomes a reason for celebration within the channel

The contract was reason for celebration by the commercial department of the communication company linked to the Universal Church, according to information from Notícias da TV. Netflix entered Record’s partner catalog after actions in Globo and SBT programs.

The station intends to reach two more marks by the beginning of A Fazenda 2022. The market has shown interest, but there is a certain fear due to the low rates of all programs of the genre this year, namely Power Couple and, more recently , the Record Island 2022.

With its premiere scheduled for September 13, A Fazenda 2022 will feature Adriane Galisteu in the presentation and the possibility of celebrities such as Felipe Prior, Deolane Bezerra, Thomaz Costa and Latino among the new pedestrians.

