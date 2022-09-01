Religion affects women’s sex lives for the better

When much of what is considered right or wrong behavior in relation to sex life comes from definitions made by religion, the result of a survey released this Tuesday (30) by the University of Exeter, in England, can be considered surprising. One study found that religious people are more satisfied with their sex lives, even though they have less sex.

Study co-author Vegard Skirbekk attributes this higher satisfaction to the fact that the relationships of those who follow a religion are usually tied to effective bonds. “These people are less likely to have casual sex and are more likely to have sex in relationships where there is love. This can lead to lower expectations, as opposed to casual sex, as well as greater satisfaction with their sex life in general”, he said in an interview with the English website Daily Mail.

A total of 15,162 people were interviewed, aged between 18 and 59 years. Of these participants, 11% of men and 16% of women stated that religion was something important in their lives. These people, according to the survey, have less sex than those who have no religion, but say they are satisfied with their sex life.

Sex vs judgment for women

Research has shown that religious and married women have greater sexual satisfaction than those who engage in casual sex and that religion is not as important in their lives. With married men, in relation to single men, the result is the opposite: those who are in casual relationships are more sexually satisfied.

“It is possible that religious sentiments, linked to the sanctity attributed to conjugal sex, as well as disapproval of sex outside of marriage, matter more for women’s sexual satisfaction than for men,” says Vegard.