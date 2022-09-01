Reynaldo Gianecchini reveals new health problem and rejects glasses

Reynaldo Gianecchini participated in the ‘Flow Podcast’ this Wednesday (31) and revealed that he has a vision problem for having refused to wear glasses his entire life. The actor, who has always been considered a symbol of beauty, revealed that he really needs eye treatment and that he realized this after doing a campaign for a brand specializing in the subject. He stated that he could hardly see anything and that he is now seeing a new world opening up.

After the presenter noticed that the guest was wearing prescription glasses in the interview, the artist who became famous at TV Globo revealed that he is facing a vision problem after refusing lifelong use: ”I even thought that this thing of wearing glasses could be super cool, but I’ve been putting off my whole life. They say after 40 you’ll need it, and I kept pretending it wasn’t me, but I really need it”he commented.

Forward, Gianecchini explained how he realized he was no longer seeing clearly: ”I ended up doing a campaign for glasses and I said: man, I think it’s time [de usar]. I got a pair of glasses to try on myself, I went to the eye doctor to get my degree and, man, I really need it. I was at a degree that the hand didn’t reach that far anymore”he said.

The artist revealed how he is feeling wearing glasses: ”I’m finding another world opening up, I’m enjoying it”. The Flow presenter showed that he was quite scared of Reynaldo: ”I thought you wore a lens, but you weren’t fucking wearing one”.

The ex-contractor of TV Globo denied having used a lens in his life and gave more details about his vision: ”No, no. It’s really recent. I was really stalling and it was getting bad already. And I don’t like not seeing clearly and it’s something that irritates me a little”, revealed the actor who recently did a sunglasses campaign.

”It was, but I was already having a lot of difficulty and it was that thing… the book was so far away, but it was bad, really bad”. ”It’s crazy that you say you’re opening a new world, so you were used to being kind of blind”, declared the Flow commander.

”But things go really fast too.. In the last two years it was pretty ok and, really, it’s been getting bad for a little while now. Down hill. It’s a day when you wake up and say: guys, but I’m having trouble focusing here, right? I find it bizarre how it goes, right? And I saw very well”he blurted out.