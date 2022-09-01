Reynaldo Gianecchini reveals why he fell in love with Marília Gabriela

On 09/01/2022 0:13

Ex-husband of Marília Gabriela, Reynaldo Gianecchini revealed why he fell in love with the journalist. The duo met in 1998 during the World Cup in France and, at the time, the actor was living in the country because of his professional life as a model. He told details of the first meeting in an interview with Flow Podcast this Wednesday (31).

“One of the things that made me fall in love with Marília the most… She’s really cool, but in many ways, she’s really cool. Of course, I already knew the journalist and smart, badass woman that she is. But on our first meeting in life… I was living abroad, suddenly, it was a door that opened”, he said, referring to when he first saw her at the hotel. “At the time, I just thought: what a special moment. But I didn’t even think it would be a wedding, I thought I was a child and I thought she would never talk to me. And it turned out that that night, we stayed, already”, said Reynaldo Gianecchini.

They were married for almost nine years and ended in 2006. Before the conversation on the Flow Podcast, Gianecchinij had already said in another interview that he did not think about a new marriage after having had a relationship with the journalist.