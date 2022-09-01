Rock in Rio 2022 brings chapel, open coffee bar and free fall

The “reunion day” is set for September 2. At least, that’s what Rock in Rio organizers call the opening date for the festival’s attractions.

In total, there will be nine stages and many activities to do over the seven days of the event. splash went to the City of Rock to tell you what you will find there.

The test event, which took place yesterday, received journalists, guests and members of the Rock in Rio Club. Ferrugem shows at Espaço Favela, Criolo at Sunset Stage and flamenco music at Rock Street Mediterranean set the tone for how the festival’s performances will be. The night ended with a light and fire show.

But not only shows live Rock in Rio. In fact, the music festival makes a point of emphasizing that it brings together different experiences throughout the 385,000 square meters, ranging from shops and a chapel to an immersive proposal in the Amazon and the opportunity to become a rock star for a few minutes. Check out:

Chapel with Elvis’ Blessing

Have you ever thought about going to Rock in Rio and getting married with Elvis Presley’s blessing? This is what will happen, at least as a joke, in the chapel set up on Route 85.

On the days of the festival, the chapel door will be open and Elvis will be at the door welcoming people who pass through the red carpet to celebrate their love. However, it is not possible to enter. The scenography is only on the outside, explained Beatriz Oliveira, from marketing chilli beans.

And the question that remains: will anyone really get married?

Rock in Rio chapel will have ‘blessing’ from Elvis Image: Disclosure

Open bar coffee and beer for free?

The prices for eating and drinking can be steep in some options – a bucket of popcorn can cost R$ 55. But for coffee lovers, one option will please a lot.

Kessia Monique is one of the workers at Rock in Rio 2022 Image: Filipe Pavão/UOL

It is possible to buy an open bar of the drink for R$ 10. Just buy the We Are Café glass, organized by Três Corações. There will be 20 vendors spread across the City of Rock. But if you prefer, you can go to the stand that is located next to Espaço Favela.

“R$ 10 open coffee bar. Cheapest glass at Rock in Rio”, announces loudly the saleswoman Kessia Monique, 38 years old, to attract regulars.

Now, those who want to have a beer, look at Splash’s tip. There’s a free beer for the brave. Anyone going down the Zipline, which passes in front of the Mundo Stage, arrives at a mini Amazon forest and there wins a Heineken beer as a gift.

extreme toys

The Rock in Rio Ferris Wheel has already become a classic activity in the City of Rock, as well as the zip-line and roller coaster. But the space still reserves more radical toys for the brave ones on duty: the Discovery, which lifts 40 passengers in circular motions, reaching a total height of 20 meters, and the Megadrop, which provides a high-speed free fall.

Luiz Felipe tested the Megadrop during the Rock in Rio 2022 test event Image: Filipe Pavão/UOL

splash talked to the administrative assistant, Luiz Felipe, 19 years old, one of the first regulars to go to Megadrop. after facing a 20-minute queue. Visually, it was one of the shortest lined rides of the test night.

“Oh, my heart. I don’t even know what I felt going down. It feels like my heart is going to jump out of my mouth. There’s a moment that feels like it’s over, but it’s still halfway through”, he said.

In the test event, only the roller coaster was not running.

Rockstar for 15 minutes

If you don’t think about flying on the zipline, or going down in a freefall, calm down, there are attractions on solid ground. How about becoming a rockstar for 15 minutes?

At the Gerdau stand, you have a stage set up to dub the Rock in Rio theme song. The recording of the moment goes straight to the customer’s email and simulates the experience of playing on Palco Mundo.

On the same stand, it is still possible to play in a plush catch machine, but at the festival, the mission is to pick up recycled steel pieces. Whoever manages to accomplish the mission, wins a gift: a miniature of Rock in Rio in recycled steel.

Stage attracts people who want to be rockstars for a few minutes Image: Disclosure

Immersion in the Amazon

“Have you ever imagined yourself being the extension of Nature? This is the invitation that Portal Natura makes to Rock in Rio visitors very close to the Mundo Stage.

Inside, you have a sensorial experience of what it is like to be and feel the Amazon through images, smells, sounds and winds. The floor is made up of a hammock, where you can sit, lie down, but be careful: you just can’t jump.

Designed by architect Marko Brajovic, the immersive content was co-created by Amazonian artists Priscila Tapajowara, Moara Tupinambá, Lucas Mariano and Léo Chermont, with performances by the artist Azuliteral and music by Liège.

No need to schedule, but the space had lines throughout the test event. The tip is to arrive early!

Sensory activity shows connection with Amazon Image: Mariana Smania

It is also worth signing the bill of popular initiative Amazônia em Pé, which foresees allocating 57 million hectares of public forests in the region for the survival of the biome and the security of native peoples, riverside peoples, quilombolas, small extractive producers and agrarian reform. . In addition, the brand created NAVE, an arena where more than 50 artists and activists bring the Amazon to Rock in Rio.

The favorite place for tiktokers

Famous tiktokers will have a space reserved for them very close to the world stage in the TikTokers Lounge. The cabin has three floors and a privileged view of the Mundo Stage.

But the general public and users of the video platform will be able to check out another space to produce a lot of content, the TikTok Square. Inside, you’ll find the Effect House, a space with ten new effects created for Rock in Rio.

“We expect a long line every day. The expectation is to receive 7 thousand people a day here in the Square. Each corner has different trends, from Anitta, Marina Sena, Jovem Dionísio, Inês Brasil and Casimiro, this is huge”, he said. Gabe Simas, representative of TikTok.

Options for the late

Route 85 is a “great homage to where it all began,” says Roberta Medina. There, it’s where people will be able to remember. Places in demand are the mud-stained tennis sculpture and the Highway Stage, which will feature a daily show by singer Betta with songs that were present in the first edition.

Rock in Rio 2022 Route 85 Image: Filipe Pavão/UOL

Right at the entrance of Route 85, there is an experience that unites the nostalgic and the future: the electric van. For the first time, the vehicle named ID. Buzz is shown in Latin America. It is possible to take pictures inside the model on display. It is also possible to register an old model.

The Kombi was the longest running vehicle in the country, between 1953 and 2013. “It’s a way of recognizing the affection that Brazil has with the Kombi”, said Roger Corassa, vice president of sales and marketing at Volkswagen.