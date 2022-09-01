Rock in Rio: from bratty pizza to jackfruit coxinha, see the price of the dishes at the festival – Cultura

O Rock in Rio 2022which will take place from September 2 to 11 in Cidade do Rock, in Rio de Janeiro, will have several food spaces to please different audiences, with a very varied gourmet space.

See how each service will work.

Bob’s

The snack chain has prepared combos for two or three people, such as two double big rock burgers (or two double rock cheddar burgers), plus two draft beer (R$74), with a vegetarian version at the same price. There are other options like the combo of two big rocks with two red bulls (R$72), or two soft drinks (R$68).

domino’s

The brand will have bratty cheese or pepperoni pizzas (R$40)

HNT

Specializing in fried chicken, the chain will offer the rock sandwich, with three crispy fillets, cheese and barbecue sauce (R$30); and sandwich combos with Red Bull (R$40), or with fries and canned soda (R$45). There is also the option of the rock bucket, with five crispy steaks, fries and sauce (R$40), and the vegetarian option with ten chicken-flavored breaded pieces, fries and sauce (R$45).

Big Daddy’s

The offers are options such as meat or chicken skewers (R$ 17); beef sandwich with cheddar cheese and barbecue (R$33); and combo of two skewers with drink (R$40).

harvest

The brand wants to be present with the exclusive bacon hits (R$ 20), set with seven crispy slices of bacon and several options of sauces and toppings to choose from. There are also suggestions like the one from chef Claude Troisgros: gruyère cheese sauce, Sicilian lemon zest, ruby ​​chocolate and slivers of Parmesan cheese. The mexican sour is topped with jalapeño jam, sour cream, and nachos farofa.

Popcorn

For those who are used to popcorn from the Cinemark chain, there will be options such as the large one in butter (R$25) or with chocolate (R$30), in addition to the rock in rio bucket (R$55), which can come with two soft drinks. in a can (R$ 70).

full of grace

Specializing in bread with sausage, polenta and açaí, the brand will have offers on the menu such as the glorious: sausage in a baguette and sauce based on bacon, mayonnaise, mustard and lemon (R$ 29 or R$ 30 with polenta added).

Banana Food

With a strong focus on healthy eating, the store will have a menu with items such as meat salad or shredded chicken with pasta, lettuce, carrots, leeks, mozzarella, lemon, crouton, bacon and house sauce (R$ 29).

Vegan Butcher

The establishment goes with its trump card, the famous coxinha de jackfruit, or spinach (R$13), and sandwiches like the vegan melt (R$35), made with shitake burger, carrot cheddar cheese, and onion sauce in soy sauce. .

Nasaj

The Arab food store will be present with kafta kebab, cheese, sauce and lettuce (R$29), and meat or cheese sfihas (R$12).

Vulcan

The sandwich brand will have the vulcano muuu (R$30), with shredded beef ribs in beer and honey, half-cured cheese, jam and onion crispy on sweet potato bread. Onion rings start at R$20, or R$10 in the combo.

Kit Kat

The chocolate brand will be in front of the Sunset stage, where it will carry out various actions and sell two flavors created exclusively for Rock in Rio: Tequila Sunrise and Sex on the Beach. The 11.6-gram bars have no alcohol content and have a suggested price of R$3.20.

snacks

The festival will sell snacks such as Lays or Ruffles potatoes in a bag (R$7.99), and Fini candies (R$5.79, or three bags for R$11.99).

three hearts

The official Café of Cidade do Rock will have exclusive cups with refills for the drink (R$ 10).

Drinks

At Cidade do Rock, drinks such as Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite soft drinks (R$ 9, 350 ml) are listed; mineral water (R$ 6, 300 ml); Matte Leão (R$9, 300 ml); Del Valle juice (R$9, 300 ml), Red Bull (R$12, 250 ml; and Heineken draft beer (R$15, 400 ml).