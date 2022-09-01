Rodrigo Bocardi shows what he did at Globo and ends up becoming a joke

+Juliana Paes goes through trouble in Globo’s recording and needs to justify the delay

Well, we know that Rodrigo Bocardi gives his best at Bom Dia São Paulo, entertains and informs the population of São Paulo in the mornings from Monday to Friday.

Last Tuesday (30), Rodrigo Bocardi showed and told a little about Water Polo, an Olympic sport that is little publicized in the media.

In fact, it is a typical picture of Bom Dia São Paulo to show a little bit of a sport that is rarely shown in the media every Tuesday.

The Water Polo has a special equipment, since it is played in the water and the cap is one of the typical equipment of the players.

To illustrate what this sport is like, Rodrigo Bocardi put on this cap and gave that beautiful white smile for all to see.

The moment, in addition to having gone live, was also recorded by Rodrigo Bocardi on his social networks, and left the crowd having that good laugh.

In the caption, the journalist wrote: “You’re laughing, right?! I know. There in the corner of your mouth. And if you have fun, I’m happy. The idea was just to promote water polo and learn about the sport. In fact, every Tuesday has a different sport on #bdsp. Today even left for Buzz Lightyear!”.

He shared, in addition to the photo of him smiling, an image of the character Buzz Lightyear, famous for the doll in Toy Story and the video of him putting on the cap.

STORY TO TELL

Rodrigo Bocardi is that great example of journalists who manage to grow and stand out in a station, he was already a street reporter before becoming an anchor and with the highlight in his programs he officially started to command the journalist that opens the day in the state.

Born in the city of Ipaussu, in the interior of São Paulo, he has a degree in Social Communication – Journalism (1997). Shortly after obtaining the diploma, the artist began working in communication, first behind the scenes of the Band’s television journalism and on the radio, in addition to participating in the coverage of the 1998 World Cup in France.

The following year, Rodrigo Bocardi signed with Globo as text editor for ‘SPTV Second Edition’, in São Paulo. After his outstanding work, he migrated to Jornal da Globo, as an economics editor. In 2002, the presenter finally stood before the cameras, acting as a reporter for ‘Antena Paulista’.

Faced with a job well done at Globo, the presenter won the well-deserved recognition at Vênus Platinada and took on a new challenge, leading Bom Dia SP.