Ronaldo confirms presence in Cruzeiro x Cricima: ‘To be a beautiful party’

photo: Reproduction Ronaldo TV Ronaldo to follow another Cruzeiro game in Mineiro

Majority partner of SAF do Cruzeiro, Ronaldo confirmed his presence in the next match of Raposa. The team will face Cricima on Sunday (4/9), at 4 pm, in a game valid for the 28th round of Serie B. Fenmeno also stated that it will be a beautiful party in Mineiro, a stadium that should receive a great audience.

In live on his Twitch channel this Wednesday (31/8), Ronaldo confirmed that he will return to the stands, thus staying with the fans. The last Cruzeiro game that Fenmeno was at the stadium was against Sport, on June 28, and Raposa won 2-1.

“I’m sure it will be a beautiful party for our fans, for our blue nation. I’ll be there once again with you, cheering for Cruzeiro”, said Ronaldo.

The expectation that Mineiro will receive about 60 thousand fans against Cricima. Cruzeiro has already confirmed that more than 20,000 tickets have been sold, just for supporters. The sale to the general public is scheduled to start at 4 pm this Thursday (1/9), further leveraging the sale of tickets.

Also, as an example of the huge demand from fans, the website for buying tickets for the game was very slow this Wednesday afternoon (31/8). The volume of accesses, according to the club, caused instability in the systems.

“The fans are showing their strength and we are increasing the capacity of the servers,” said the club in a text published on its website. “The site’s infrastructure is being adjusted to support the current high volume of accesses”, he added.