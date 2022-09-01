Russian oligarch dies after falling out of Moscow hospital window







Ravil Maganov with Putin photo: Reuters

The chairman of the board of lukoilthe largest private company in Petroleum gives Russia, Ravil Maganovafter falling from the 6th floor window of a hospital in Moscowinformed international agencies this Thursday, 1st.

A Lukoil statement said only that Maganov “died after a serious illness”, without detailing the case.

Russian media reports said the oligarch’s body was found on the premises of the Central Clinical Hospital, where Russia’s political and business elite are often treated. He had been admitted to the hospital after suffering a heart attack.

State news agency Tass quoted an unnamed police source as saying the incident happened around 7:00 am (01:00 GMT). The case is being investigated as a suicide. Despite being hospitalized for a heart condition, Maganov, 67, was taking antidepressants, according to the same police source.

Lukoil was one of the few Russian companies to publicly call for an end to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, calling in March for “immediate cessation of the armed conflict”.

Lukoil’s chairman of the board had worked in executive positions at the oil company since 1993. He was the first executive vice president and oversaw exploration and production. In 2020, Lukoil’s board of directors appointed Maganov as chairman in place of Valeri Greifer, who passed away in April of that year.

* With information from AP and EFE