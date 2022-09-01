SANCTIONED! Loans of up to BRL 4,500 by Caixa for this group

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a major financial crisis not only in the country, but in the world. During this period, several companies end up closing their doors. on the other hand, the number of Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) increased.

Thus, as a way to encourage people who are working in this modality, the government created the SIM Digital program that seeks to offer credit to people who own small businesses.

Loan for MEI

SIM Digital was created with the aim of helping people who own micro and small businesses to expand their business, investing more and more in goods and other types of services.

Recently, Law 14.438/22 was sanctioned by the current president of the republic. With it, new credit values ​​will be offered to this portion of society. The text was approved by the National Congress. The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the Union.

The values ​​of the modality were initially R$ 1 thousand for individuals and R$ 3 thousand for those who worked as a MEI. Now the amount has increased relatively for those interested. see conditions below.

Amounts and interest

Now that the proposal has been sanctioned, it will be necessary to wait for the official publication of Caixa Econômica Federal releasing the new values. Therefore, it is already possible to know some general information.

With the novelty, individuals will be able to apply for credit of R$ 1,500 paying one of the lowest interest rates on the market, which reaches 1.95% per month. Those who are registered as MEU will be able to withdraw up to R$ 4,500. For these people, interest rates will be a little higher reaching 1.99% per month.

All benefited groups will have 24 months to pay the debt. In relation to hiring, the process may occur differently to those dependent on the modality.

The first group will be able to request the amount directly through the Caixa Tem app (Android: https://bit.ly/3S1GCBO or iOS: https://apple.co/3z9qcit). Those who act as MEI will need to go in person to one of the Caixa Econômica Federal branches.

It is necessary to bring your own documents and also to prove the registration in the MEI modality. It is worth remembering that the company commented that soon these people will also be able to order via the app.

It is important to emphasize again that the values ​​are aimed at expanding and improving the company. Thus, the amount can be used in the purchase of goods, payment of services or employees related to the enterprise, among other modalities.

