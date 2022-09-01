Santa Cruz and CBF will pay millionaire compensation to the family of a dead fan; understand the case

Without fanfare, last week, after eight years, the Justice of the State of Pernambuco determined that the Holy Cross and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) paid, in a solidary way, a millionaire indemnity to the family of the football fan. sport Paulo Ricardo Gomes da Silva, shot with a toilet at Arruda, after watching a game between Paraná and Santa Cruz.

The case shocked Pernambuco and Brazil in 2014.



Paulo Ricardo Gomes da Silva died hit by a toilet thrown from inside the stadium – Photo: Guga Matos/JC Imagem



The compensation of R$ 1.2 million, in addition to a pension, will be paid to Joelma Valdevino da Silva and José Paulo Gomes da Silva, parents of Paulo Ricardo Gomes da Silva. The original amount was R$ 500 thousand, now corrected. The initial request was for an indemnity of R$ 4 million.

The case was reported by judge Fernando Martins, in the TJPE, alongside judges who make up the 6th CIVIL CHAMBER of the Court of Justice of the State of Pernambuco.

The first sentence had been given in 2016. The second instance, only now.

“I consider that the penalty was light, considering the economic power of the football entity. In eleven years, more than 157 people died in Brazilian football stadiums and everything is treated as normal. In 2014, the CBF earned R$ 450 million. years later, it was already R$ 900 million. A CBF director has a salary of R$ 2 million a year”, comments lawyer Nicolas Coelho, Jamildo’s blog.

Fight can continue

CBF and Santa Cruz, if they do not wish to close the case, may question the decision and file an embargo with the STJ.

In the process, the entity defended that it was the fault of the fan who died. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lawyer Nicolas Coelho says that the family has never been contacted by the entity.

The boy who threw the toilet from the top of the stands at Santa Cruz was arrested. There was a fight between the fans outside the stadium.

In the suit, he explained that he “thought the dead young man was someone else who would have beaten him up.”

“The CBF tolerated this situation and encouraged it, placing tickets at the disposal of the organized supporters. The president of Santa Cruz (at the time) also appears, in the records, alongside the leaders of the organized supporters”, says Nicolas Coelho.