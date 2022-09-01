Santa Luz and Cristino Castro have 2 suspected cases of Monkeypox (Monkey Smallpox) – Portal Ponto X

Data on monkeypox (monkeypox) released by the State Health Department (Sesapi) this Monday (29) show that Piauí has ​​71 reported cases, 48 ​​suspected, 17 discarded, four confirmed and two probable. So far, no deaths from the disease have been recorded in the state.

According to the folder, of the confirmed cases, all are male. Two cases are of people who are between 20 and 29 years of age, one case of 30 to 39 years of age and one case of 40 to 49 years of age. The municipalities with confirmed cases are: Teresina (2), Parnaíba (1) and Batalha (1).

The suspected cases are from Teresina (18); Parnaiba (6); Beach cashew tree (4); New Saint Anthony (2); Itaueira (1); Cocal (1); Santa Luz (1); Chilli (1); Buriti dos Lopes (1); Monsignor Hipólito (1); Bars (1); Curralinhos (1); Peaks (1); Saint Raimundo Nonato (1); Good Time (1); Cristino Castro (1); Pedro II (1); Simões (1); Esperantine (1); São Pedro do Piauí (1); União (1) and Agricolândia(1).

According to the Secretary of Health, Neris Júnior, the case numbers will be automatically updated on the Monkeypox Epidemiological Panel, available from this Monday on the Sesapi website.

“As the data appears, technicians from the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs) record it and automatically update it on the panel. Just access the website and click on Monkeypox Epidemiological Panel”, said the manager.

See below in the Sesapi table, in Chapada das Mangabeiras, so far there are 3 suspected cases and 1 has already been discarded, this one from the municipality of Curimatá. The other two suspects are from Santa Luz and Cristino Castro.