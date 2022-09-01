Santos lives indecision with Camacho and six other athletes, who can leave Peixe for free

Peixe can see a list of professionals leaving the Club and at least two of them were used frequently during the season

Santos is still looking for a regularity of results in Série A of this year’s Brasileirão. The traditional team from the coast of São Paulo was runner-up in 2019, in addition to hitting the crossbar in the following year’s Libertadores, without being able to maintain the level in the seasons that followed. Changes in the technical command of football and the board in 2022 exposed some institutional weaknesses of Peixe. Trying to get out of this frame, new names arrived in the village.

Coach Lisca arrived to train the team, who already received the first reviews. Since the announcement of the new teacher, Santos has entered the field on six opportunities, winning only nine points out of a possible 18. There were two wins, three draws and one defeat, which bothers the stands at Vila Belmiro. In addition to the new coach, some players were hired to change the phase of Peixe, with highlight for midfielder Luan.

However, the player arrived on loan from Corinthians, having a link until the end of 2022 with Santos. For different reasons, six other players from Alvinegro Praiano can also leave the Club for free when the season ends. Also on loan, Auro (from Toronto, Canada), Rodrigo Fernández (from Guaraní, from Paraguay) and Bruno Oliveira (from Caldense) have a contract ending with Peixe in December this year.

Among the athletes who belong to the Club are: midfielder Camacho, side Madson and goalkeeper Paulo Mazoti. From the list that is in danger of leaving Santos, two are calmer for a possible renewal. The goalkeeper, created by Peixe, Mazoti should receive a proposal to extend the bond soon, and the midfielder Rodrigo Fernández will be acquired permanently. According to exclusive information from Globo Esporte, President Rueda has already admitted that he will buy the Uruguayan.